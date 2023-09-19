Arsenal contract talks ‘progressing positively’ with Arteta’s incredible work ‘meriting a revised deal’

Premier League club Arsenal are planning to offer manager Mikel Arteta a contract extension worth £10million per year, according to a report.

Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Gunners boss in December 2019, winning the FA Cup in his first season in charge.

He has been in the job for over three and a half years and that FA Cup win remains the only major trophy he has won.

While the silverware Arsenal fans expect to win has not been there, the work the Spaniard has done at the Emirates has been spectacular.

He has completely transformed the culture at the club and has made some fantastic signings in recent years, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.

Now title contenders with a superb young squad and manager, the Arsenal hierarchy are more than happy to reward Arteta’s fine work with a new contract, according to Football Transfers.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta’s top ten decisions as manager includes convincing Granit Xhaka to stay

The report says negotiations are ‘progressing positively’ with the club looking to extend his current two-year deal until 2027.

The Gunners will put a salary worth £10m a year on the table and despite only signing a new deal last May, the club’s board believes Arteta’s work over the last 15 months ‘merits a revised deal’.

While there is an eagerness to tie Arteta down to a new four-year deal, the club’s current ‘priorities’ are agreeing extensions for defender Benjamin White and captain Martin Odegaard, the report adds.

Odegaard and White are primed to join the long line of players who have committed their futures to Arsenal over the last year or so.

Not too long ago, there was uncertainty over the futures of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, but all three have recently penned new long-term deals, which is a huge boost.

MAILBOX: Arsenal’s perfect little and large combo, and Boehly failing as Chelsea’s Donald Trump…