Arsenal: Arteta decision on Gyokeres revealed amid ‘non-existent’ signing’s new ‘incomparable reality’

According to reports, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made a key decision on Viktor Gyokeres, who has been blasted after his ‘non-existent’ debut.

Gyokeres made his competitive debut for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and it did not go to plan as the striker was hooked off after around an hour.

The 27-year-old could end up costing Arsenal around £64m with add-ons after he scored 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting Lisbon, but he failed to make an impact against Man Utd in his side’s 1-0 win as he failed to register a shot on target.

Subsequently, the Arsenal forward has been heavily criticised and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants can adapt their style to get the best out of their new No.9.

Plenty of pundits on these shores have hit out at Gyokeres over the past 48 hours and the Portuguese media also have their pitchforks out.

READ: Potter sack, Arsenal trophy, Liverpool record and more kneejerk reactions from opening Premier League weekend



Portuguese outlet A Bola pointed out that it was a debut ‘to forget’ for Gyokeres, who is in for a rude awakening in the Premier League after his physicality made him ‘something paranormal in Portugal’.

It is also claimed that he faces difficulties in England as the athleticism of the defenders in the Premier League is ‘incomparable to the Portuguese reality’.

A Bola’s Francisco Vaz de Miranda also argued that Gyokeres ‘did not enchant’ and was ‘non-existent’ in his debut, while he looked ‘completely out of place in a team with very different principles of play to Sporting’.

Gyokeres will get the opportunity to silence his critics next weekend as Arsenal face Leeds United in their first home game of the new Premier League season.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘exposed’ but ‘ridiculous overreaction’ makes Gyokeres ‘the most scrutinised’ player in the league

👉 Arsenal: Arteta ‘identifies next signing’ as Romano predicts last-minute transfer on one condition

👉 Arsenal: ‘Useless’ Gyokeres signing slammed as one ‘concern’ raised amid comparison to Man Utd star



While the early signs suggest that he could struggle from open play in the coming weeks, he will be given a chance to score spot-kicks as Sportbladet are reporting that Arteta has decided to make his new striker their new designated penalty taker, meaning Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard will become backup options.

Despite Gyokeres’ early struggles, Gary Neville has explained why he suspects that the Arsenal striker can eventually come good.

Neville said: “Arsenal needed a centre forward and brought one in, I saw glimpses that made me think he’ll be a handful,” Neville said.

“[Gabriel] Martinelli looks like he’s struggling, maybe getting Gyokeres and Havertz in together is something he has to try.”