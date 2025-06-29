Arsenal: Arteta eyes La Liga gem as Barcelona buckle under financial strain

Arsenal’s summer rebuild is well underway as Mikel Arteta continues to reshape his midfield ahead of a busy pre-season. The Gunners have already struck key deals and are now poised to test Barcelona’s resolve with another ambitious move in the market.

Following confirmation of moves for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard in deals worth a combined £60m, the Gunners are showing no signs of slowing down.

Zubimendi, who was in London this week to finalise a £51m switch, is expected to slot straight into Arteta’s starting XI, while Norgaard arrives in a deal worth around £9m to add depth and experience.

Arsenal also wrapped up a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga over the weekend, bolstering their options between the sticks as Arteta looks to finalise his squad ahead of their summer tour.

The Gunners are also exploring wide attacking reinforcements as talks resume over one deal and pressure builds on alternatives, with Andrea Berta eyeing Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund stars.

Now, attention is turning to a new midfield target, with reports in Spain claiming Arsenal are ready to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial uncertainty.

According to Fichajes.net, the Gunners are preparing a £35m (€40m) bid for 21-year-old Marc Casado, who enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Camp Nou last season.

Casado emerged as a key figure during Frenkie de Jong’s injury absence and remained part of the squad rotation even after the Dutchman’s return, with 18-year-old Marc Bernal also impressing late in the campaign.

Barcelona are under increasing financial pressure after committing to deals for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, and may need to offload players to balance the books.

While Casado has not asked to leave, the Catalan club are reportedly open to a sale if a suitable offer arrives.

The La Masia graduate made 23 La Liga appearances in 2024/25, contributing one goal and three assists. He averaged 1.9 tackles and 3.9 ball recoveries per game, underlining his value in a defensive midfield role.

Arteta is understood to view Casado as a potential long-term partner for Zubimendi in a refreshed midfield unit, with Thomas Partey expected to depart following the expiry of his contract.

Casado still has three years remaining on his Barcelona deal and has already earned two caps for Spain. He remains highly rated at Camp Nou, but Arsenal are hoping their £35m offer and Barca’s financial reality could tilt the scales in their favour.