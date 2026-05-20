Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sent a message to Gunners supporters after the club ended their long wait to win a Premier League title on Tuesday night.

Arteta’s side were crowned champions on Tuesday evening after second-placed Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth.

It meant that Arsenal have an unassailable lead of four points heading into the final Premier League match of the season over the weekend.

The Gunners last won a Premier League title in the 2003/04 season when Arsene Wenger’s side went the whole league campaign unbeaten and were named the ‘Invincibles’.

Following confirmation of their Premier League title triumph, Arsenal released a video of Arteta, who had a message for the Gunners support.

Arteta said: “We made history again, together. I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that is involved in this football club. Let’s enjoy the moment.”

READ: Arsenal are Premier League champions as history made and ‘process’ trusted in most fitting way

Pep Guardiola, whose Man City side won the FA Cup over the weekend, congratulated Arteta and Arsenal on their title triumph after their draw at Bournemouth handed the Gunners confirmation of their victory.

Guardiola told reporters: “Congratulate Arsenal, Mikel, staff, backroom staff, fans for this Premier League, well deserved.

“At the same time, for my manager career, one of the years that we fought the most with incredible things that we could not control and we were there, never give up, give up.

“I would have loved to arrive in the last moment, you know, to try. Of course, it wasn’t in our hands, but yeah, today the fatigue was there.”

This belongs to all of us. pic.twitter.com/7cUNDp2KR5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

Arsene Wenger: This is your time

Wenger, who was the mastermind behind their previous three Premier League titles, had a message for the current Arsenal squad and Arteta after their first title in 22 years.

While raising a glass of red wine, Wenger said: “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment.”

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Arsenal legend Alan Smith praised the “overall unit” Arteta has built at the Emirates Stadium this season as he reacted to their Premier League title win.

Smith, who was on co-commentary for Sky Sports as Man City couldn’t beat Bournemouth, said: “Brilliant! It’s fully deserved.

“Arsenal have had the best defence – they haven’t had the best attack – but as an overall unit Mikel Arteta has done incredibly well.”

Smith added: “You have to have nervy moments when you haven’t won it for that long and Arsenal did have them. But hopefully now they can play with freedom.

“It almost feels that the Champions League final is a free hit now.”

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