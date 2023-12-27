Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal will be missing five players for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Thursday night.

The Gunners go into the match at the Emirates Stadium two points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more than them, and with the potential to go back to the top of the Premier League.

Arteta confirmed that there is little good news on the injury front with Arsenal still missing Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey through injury, while they are likely to lose the pair to the the Asia Cup and AFCON respectively in January.

As well as the suspended Kai Havertz, Arsenal will still be missing Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira, who are out injured.

When asked whether Tomiyasu or Partey will return before international duty, Arteta told a press conference on Friday: “No nothing has changed yet. We’re not going to have those two, then we have the suspension of Kai, so I think we’re gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play.”

On when the Arsenal duo might leave for the tournaments, Arteta added: “There is some talks between the clubs and the federations. We haven’t decided when is best.”

Arsenal are in a brilliant position in the Premier League and through to the last 16 of the Champions League and any January business could be key to success.

On whether Arsenal will let any players leave in January, Arteta replied: “At the moment it’s very difficult. We are really short. There are positions where we’ve been exposed in the last few weeks. Hopefully we’ll get players back – in what condition and when that’s a different condition.”

On possible incomings during the winter transfer window, Arteta continued: “Yeah we have certain targets and ideas. We don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks time. It’s a very tricky market that shifts quite quickly.

“If there is something that can improve the squad, we’re always going to be open to do that.”

Speaking after their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, Arteta said: “They are certainly more experienced. What they have done today on this pitch, in this stadium, with the atmosphere they created as well, that was something else.

“The maturity and the courage that we showed I think we should be really proud of our players. We have experience of being where we are today.

“We should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group in the best league in the world to lead two years in a row.

“But that’s it. We are where we want to be right now, both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Of course there are things that we have to improve, especially killing games. With the amount of dominance we are showing, some of the games are too close.”