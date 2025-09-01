Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed four reasons behind the Premier League giants’ move to sign Piero Hincapie on deadline day.

The Gunners have been very active in this summer’s transfer window as they have made eight signings since finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

Arsenal have looked to bridge the gap to champions Liverpool, though Arne Slot’s side are this season’s biggest spenders in Europe before landing Alexander Isak for a record fee.

Still, Arsenal have had a positive transfer window, landing Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

Eze was expected to be Arsenal’s last marquee signing of this summer window, but they decided to make a surprise move for Hincapie after he decided to leave Bayer Leverkusen amid their ongoing crisis.

Spurs initially moved to the front of the queue to sign Hincapie, though Arsenal successfully hijacked the deal and completed a loan deal with a buy obligation on deadline day.

Speaking on Hincapie’s move to Arsenal, Arteta revealed four reasons behind the club’s decision to target the centre-back, who is also capable of playing at left-back.

Arteta revealed his “flexibility, physicality, character” made him a tempting option, while his “very good combination of youth and maturity” was another positive.

“We are so pleased to welcome Piero Hincapie to the club,” Arteta said.

“Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options.

“He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity.

“He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season.”

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta added: “We are delighted to have completed the loan signing for the season of Piero Hincapie.

“At only 23, Piero already has significant experience, both in the Bundesliga and at international level.

“He is an intelligent defender with real strength and versatility.

“His performances in recent years for both club and country have been of a consistent high quality, and we are confident Piero will continue to grow this season and be an important player for us.”

Arsenal also worked on exits before the transfer window closes, with Hincapie’s move allowing the club to sanction Jakub Kiwior’s loan move to Porto.

This is while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira have joined Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV on deadline day.

David Ornstein, meanwhile, revealed a surprise deal around 9pm, confirming Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined Nottingham Forest onn a ‘straight loan deal’.