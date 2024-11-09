It has been suggested that Edu’s exit from Arsenal will create a “problem” for Mikel Arteta as there could be “some friction with the board”.

Arsenal mounted a serious challenge for the Premier League title last season but ultimately finished two points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Ahead of this campaign, Arteta was tasked with going one better this time, but they have endured a difficult start to the season.

The Gunners have lost three of their last six matches across all competitions and this run of results includes two defeats in the Premier League. This leaves them fifth in the league and seven points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

There was recently an unexpected twist as sporting director Edu has decided to leave Arsenal to become a global head of football for Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Assistant sporting director Jason Ayto has stepped up to replace Edu on an interim basis but Arsenal are searching for a permanent successor. A report from Foot Mercato has revealed that they are considering Tomas Rosicky and Per Mertesacker.

READ: Premier League benchwarmers who deserve a chance: (Nearly) one per club



The report explains.

‘According to our latest information, Arsenal has also launched its recruitment process to find the rare pearl and two names stand out at the time of writing. ‘Indeed, the Gunners particularly appreciate the profiles of Tomas Rosicky (44 years old) and Per Mertesacker (40 years old), two former players of the house. ‘If the former German defender pleases the London management, we can also tell you that discussions have already been initiated with the former Czech international attacking midfielder (105 caps, 23 goals). Now it remains to be seen who will be the lucky one…’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Insider reacts to Arteta ‘fight’ for Arsenal job as he becomes ‘a victim of his own success’

👉 Merson claims Arsenal will beat Chelsea if one player ‘doesn’t play’ as he makes prediction

👉 Why do Arsenal fans still support Mikel Arteta? They ‘can’t fathom how ridiculous’ that question is

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has responded to Edu’s ‘exit’, claiming hit departure “could lead to some friction with the board and Arteta”.

“Where I think Edu will be missed is the chemistry at Arsenal,” Wyness said in an interview with Football Insider. “I think he was a bit of oil on troubled waters sometimes.

“Everyone liked him, he had a great personality – from what I hear. I hear he was the lubricant who did a lot of things right and communicated well with all parties.

“That could lead to some friction with the board and Arteta now he is gone. He was important to communication.

“You’ve got a manager at Arsenal who wants to be so involved. That conflict can be a problem. Arteta is a fiery competitor who wants nothing but the best, but he’s got to let a new sporting director do their job.

“I’m sure Mikel is now seasoned enough to know it is time to accept the owners’ decision. Hopefully it is someone who can get on with him well.”