Arsenal have accelerated their pursuit of Sporting CP left-back Maximiliano Araujo ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are back on top of the Premier League after they beat Newcastle United 1-0 over the weekend with Manchester City on FA Cup duty.

Arsenal could be six points clear of Man City by the time the Citizens play another Premier League match but the Gunners have the added distraction of the Champions League.

Whatever happens in the Premier League title run-in, Arsenal will once again be very active in the summer transfer market as they look to have another good season next term.

One position they will look at strengthening is left-back with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie failing to impress this season.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Sporting CP star Araujo is ‘a common priority’ for Arsenal and Barcelona as they both look to bring in reinforcements at left-back.

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Arsenal, for their part, ‘accelerates their pursuit of an emergency signing’ and Araujo ‘could reunite with his former teammate, Viktor Gyokeres, after it was leaked that the Emirates Stadium has prepared an offensive to secure his signing’.

On the race for Araujo, who will cost either side €40m (£35m), the report adds: ‘In London, they are convinced he is an ideal fit, perfectly suited to their style of play, and at a reasonable price. Spotify Camp Nou also has very positive reports on the 26-year-old defender, who has significant experience at the top level and is currently in his second season at the José Alvalade Stadium. The problem is that they cannot compete financially with Arsenal, who could offer him a higher salary and pay a more expensive transfer fee.

‘Arteta has given the board the green light to finalise the signing of the former Toluca and Club Puebla player as soon as possible, making him the first new face to join his project.’

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Speaking at the end of February, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Arsenal will bring in a younger right-back to their squad and expects the Gunners “to be active”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to start with Arsenal because, of course, the main focus is on the titles they can win this season. But in the background there are always talks, always discussions, always things happening.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January after the injury of Mikel Merino.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal – maybe a bit underrated in this moment in terms of media – could be to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window. Of course, this season is still absolutely underway, they are competing on every front, trying to win as many titles as possible. But the work behind the scenes has started to prepare the summer window – right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front.”

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