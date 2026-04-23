Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been urged to snub Viktor Gyokeres vs Newcastle United and has been told what to do to win the Premier League.

After Man City followed up their win over Arsenal with a narrow victory against Burnley, Pep Guardiola’s side have moved to the top of the Premier League table with five games of the 2025/26 season remaining.

Arsenal have lost two Premier League games in a row and will look to return to winning ways when they face Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday evening.

With Man City having their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton this weekend, Arsenal can return to the top of the Premier League this weekend and cannot afford to drop more points.

For the Newcastle game, former Arsenal winger Perry Groves thinks Kai Havertz should start ahead of £64m summer signing Gyokeres.

“I’m a fan of Gyokeres. I’ve stuck up for Gyokeres all season because I like his attitude and the way that he plays,” Groves told The Metro.

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“He’s still got his 18 goals. He’s getting used to us, we’re getting used to him, but I think what I liked about the game against Man City, not only did we press, which was aggressive, but we went long quicker.

“David Raya went long, quick into Havertz on the touchline, on the diagonal, where Havertz could hold it up, or he flicks it on.

“And he probably just gives you that little bit more of control, where he’s better at holding it up, so Gyokeres might have to wait his turn.”

Groves has also commented on the difficulties Arsenal could face against Newcastle.

“Newcastle will come and try and sit deep. They’re in really bad form at the minute, I think they’ve lost eight out of 11 in the Premier League, but historically, there’s always a needle in Arsenal against Newcastle,” Groves added.

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“So they will come, they will up their game a little bit. Guimaraes will probably come back in, so he’s a big plus for them, but this is all about Arsenal themselves.

“They can only control themselves and the way they approach the game and their attitude. They can’t control what Newcastle do, you know, whether they press, whether they sit deep.”

He has also pleaded with Arteta to be “calm” in the coming weeks, and this could be decisive in the Premier League title race.

“There’s pressure. It doesn’t matter whether you’re leading the title race or you’re chasing, there’s pressure,” Groves continued.

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“But when you’re chasing, it just eases it. When it’s yours to lose, there’s miles more anxiety.

“George Graham, his leadership qualities were off the scale because you look at your manager and if they’re calm and they’re very chilled, that gives you confidence

“George Graham was unbelievably cool and he gave us the belief that we could go there and win by two goals [on final day].

“So Arteta’s got to be exactly the same. He’s got to be calm and have this assurance that he trusts them. He will say to them, ‘I don’t doubt your character because you wouldn’t be here. You wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think you had character’.

“So there are loads of small little details that you have to get right, but this is all about the belief of the players.”