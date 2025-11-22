Arsenal boss Arteta ‘gives green light’ to January transfer as potential fee is revealed

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given the ‘green light’ to the signing of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season to date with Mikel Arteta’s side top of the Premier League and four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City ahead of their North London Derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal spent over £250m on new players in the summer transfer market with eight new faces joining to provide incredible competition for places in Arteta’s squad.

There are rumours that the Gunners will continue their spending in January too with the Arsenal hierarchy looking to build on their early-season success.

One name who keeps being linked is Rodrygo, who was also a rumoured target over the summer, before they ended up signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva has already given his recommendation when it comes to Rodrygo with the Brazil legend keen for his compatriot to join the Gunners.

Silva told talkSPORT earlier this week: “I know him and we’ve met a couple of times, but I don’t know his situation with Arsenal. At the beginning of the season, I thought it would be fantastic to have Rodrygo at the club.

“It is clear he will not have much of an opportunity to play under Xabi Alonso at Madrid, but he’s a great player with real talent, which is a waste if he is on the bench – but obviously there is big competition at Arsenal as well.”

And now Spanish website Defensa Central has claimed that Arteta has ‘given the green light’ for the Gunners to sign Rordrygo from Real Madrid with the report revealing ‘the figure Arsenal is offering’.

Arteta ‘wants to strengthen his attack by signing’ Rodrygo and Arsenal are ‘preparing an offer of up to €60 million to acquire the attacker’ with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez set to ‘be lenient and not stand in the way if the player wants to leave’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal could even add another €20 million in bonuses, tied to a series of objectives the player achieves at the Emirates. In total, his transfer could be completed for €80 million, but this is far from the €100 million valuation placed on the former Santos player this summer.’

Rodrygo, who can play on both wings, has only started two La Liga matches for Real Madrid and the Brazil international will be conscious of making sure he gets enough game time to be selected in the Brazil squad for the World Cup.