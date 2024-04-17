Arsenal not interested in Arteta’s ‘number one transfer target’ as Romano reveals Osimhen blow

Reports claiming that Arsenal are interested in Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres are ‘simply not true’, according to reports.

The Sweden international has scored 33 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese outfit with a number of top clubs taking an interest.

Arsenal are in the market for a new striker

Arsenal have played well for most of the season but their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday saw them slip off top spot with Mikel Arteta’s men now two points behind leaders Manchester City with six matches to play.

There were a number of pundits and former players who doubted the Gunners’ ability to win the league title without a prolific finisher but they have answered their critics since the turn of the year with goals from all areas of the squad.

However, it is understood that Arsenal will still look to buy a striker in the summer to improve their quality in that position with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah their only two senior strikers, with Kai Havertz also being used there this season.

And a previous report has claimed that Arteta’s ‘number one summer transfer target’ is Gyokeres after the former Coventry City striker’s hot streak in Portugal.

But Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt has destroyed the idea of Gyokeres swapping Sporting Lisbon for Arsenal this summer as the rumours are ‘simply not true’.

An anonymous source said: ‘That is simply not true. I have asked the question and he is simply not the profile they are looking for.’

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is also understood to be on their list of targets for the summer but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons the Nigeria international “could be too expensive” for Arsenal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’ve had some fans asking me about reports in Italy suggesting that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Victor Osimhen because he could be too expensive, or that they are concerned about entering into difficult and lengthy negotiations with Napoli.

“Osimhen has always been appreciated, but many clubs are cautious now waiting to understand the salary/commission package, as there’s already a very expensive release clause to take into consideration. This is why Arsenal are looking at other strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres who remains on their shortlist.

“Another Arsenal story to watch could be with former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze joining Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff. He has a very good relationship with some members of Arteta’s staff, but it’s up to Heinze. He has to decide whether he wants to continue as a first-team coach or join a coaching staff.

“At the moment, nothing is decided yet, with Arsenal or any other club, but he’s really appreciated around the world as a coach, for sure.”