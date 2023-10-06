Arteta provides positive injury news on two Arsenal stars; targets ‘big boost’ by beating Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that both Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey will be “in contention” to play against Manchester City on Sunday.

Arteta has come under fire for not resting Saka in recent matches against Bournemouth and Lens with the biggest match of the season coming up.

Saka had to leave the pitch in the first half of their 2-1 defeat against Lens in midweek but Arsenal boss Arteta is hopeful he will be fit to face the Citizens over the weekend.

Arteta on Saka’s fitness: “Well he is in contention. Let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday. He had to leave the pitch that’s never good news but let’s see how he recovers.”

When asked specifically about what Saka’s injury is, Arteta replied: “I leave that for the doctors.”

On Saka playing for England, Arteta added: “I have spoken to Gareth on several occasions. I have to do my job and give him the news. He needs to make the best decision for the national team. I’m not going to get involved there.”

Thomas Partey hasn’t played for Arsenal since the end of August due to a groin injury and was playing in an unorthodox role as right-back in some matches.

But Arteta has some good news on the Ghana international, he said: “He is ahead of schedule. We wanted to have him in the squad. We couldn’t play him on Tuesday because we had a lot of necessities.”

Their 4-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend has moved the Gunners to one point behind Manchester ahead of their clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

On whether he can spring a surprise when Arsenal face the Citizens on Saturday, Arteta replied: “I’m sure every year we have new tools, new players to do different things. We know each other, we expect certain things from each other, this is down to the players. They are the the ones who surprise us.”

On beating Man City in the Community Shield final, Arteta continued: “It was important for us, winning a title against City is something you have to value, the way we did it as well. It gave us confidence that we can beat them.

“It was a while ago, after pre-season. We had some players available, some not. We are much more into the season, it will be a different game.

But the Arsenal boss insists it won’t define their season: “We know we will have to be at our best in every department for 100 minutes. Winning will be a big boost, apart from that and the three points, nothing else.”