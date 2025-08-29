Mikel Arteta delivered six injury updates as he spoke to the press ahead of Arsenal's game against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal face a growing injury list before Sunday’s Premier League trip to Anfield, with captain Martin Odegaard still a major doubt.

Odegaard was forced off against Leeds last weekend after landing awkwardly on his shoulder and has yet to return to training.

Asked if he would make it in time for Liverpool, Arteta said: “We don’t know yet. He hasn’t trained yet, and if he does, it will be tomorrow. He’s doing everything he can, we’re doing everything that we can to make him available, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Pressed on whether the injury could keep his captain out for longer, he added: “No, there’s an injury there, but hopefully, if everything goes well, he can cope with it. But we don’t know yet.”

Bukayo Saka will definitely miss the game. He was substituted with a hamstring problem against Leeds and has now been ruled out of England duty as well.

“Bukayo is doing better, but he will be out for a few weeks unfortunately,” Arteta confirmed.

“No surgery. It is not as bad as the previous one. It is on the other side. Let’s see how he evolves in the next few days and weeks.”

The Arsenal manager admitted Saka’s repeat issues are a concern: “Yes, it is, obviously, a big one. Especially when we talk about a sprinter, a player that gets into that zone very often in a football match. We’ll learn again why it happened, make him stronger.”

Kai Havertz underwent knee surgery on Thursday and is also unavailable. “I think it will be weeks, but I don’t know how many months,” Arteta said.

“Very unfortunate, very sad for him… We lost another big player for many, many weeks, but it was the right thing to do.”

Defender Ben White and summer signing Christian Norgaard are also doubts.

“That’s another two that we don’t know yet. Again, tomorrow we have another day, let’s see how they evolve, and there’s a chance to keep them involved in the game.”

There was more positivity when Arteta was asked about new arrival Eberechi Eze.

“Really impressed with him… Really bright, very special energy, a special aura around him and he’s really willing,” he said.

“He picks teams apart… Just let him flow with the ball and the ability he has to pick passes, to drive past people effortlessly, it’s very impressive.”

Turning to Liverpool, Arteta called them “the champions” and stressed Arsenal must go to Anfield with belief.

“They were the better team last year, the most consistent one, the one that found ways to win in many different ways and we want to be that team this year.”

“Be better than we’ve been in those games, more efficient… Just go there and be convinced that we can go to Anfield and win.”