‘He always surprises us’ – Arsenal boss Arteta gives Jesus injury timescale after revealing ‘muscle’ issue

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Gabriel Jesus can surprise the Gunners medical team and return from injury sooner than anticipated.

The Gunners have made a good start to the new season with six wins and three draws from their opening nine Premier League matches, while they top their Champions League group with two wins from three.

Jesus shone as Arsenal beat Spanish side Sevilla 2-1 on Tuesday night with a brilliant bit of skill setting up Gabriel Martinelli for their opener before curling in one of his own in the second half.

But the Brazil international was forced off with an injury before the end of the match and, despite playing it down, Jesus will now be out for “a few weeks again”.

Arteta provided an update on Jesus’ injury, he said: “Again. The scans show that there is a muscle injury. We might miss him for a few weeks again.”

The Arsenal boss added: “With Gabi I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us. He felt something there, it was a really awkward action. It’s true that he had quite a lot of load in those games playing with the national team and with us which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us.”

Thomas Partey missed the match against Sevilla in Spain with a muscle injury and Arteta also gave the latest on his situation: “He’s got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks. We don’t know the extent of it still, he has more tests today. He got that injury in training, with the last kick of the ball. Very unfortunate.”

When asked whether Partey’s injury was caused by playing for Ghana, Arteta continued: “I don’t think so. He was coming from a period of absence and he needed minutes. He played with the national team. We try to be in touch with them always. Then we had two games very close with Chelsea and Seville.

“We decided not to load him in Chelsea and play him in Seville, and then it happened in training. So, sometimes it’s difficult. We try to prevent it. If he had got injured against Chelsea or against City you would have said we rushed him. And then we don’t and he gets injured. It happens. That’s football.”