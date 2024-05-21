Arsenal boss Arteta ‘decides to start new adventure’ at Man City as Guardiola says ‘goodbye’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘closer’ to moving to Man City in 2025 than he is extending his contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens won the Premier League title on the final day of the season on Sunday with their 3-1 victory over West Ham securing their fourth consecutive title.

Arsenal had a chance of winning the title on the final day and did their bit by beating Everton 2-1 but Man City’s win meant their result was irrelevant.

Pep Guardiola might give other teams a chance of winning the Premier League title when his contract expires at the end of next season with rumours that he could leave.

Speaking after winning his sixth Premier League title on Sunday, Man City boss Guardiola said: “The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying. We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years – we will see.””

A report in Spain on Monday insisted that Guardiola is ready to wave ‘goodbye to Manchester City’ in 2025 with Catalan giants Barcelona looking to appoint him at the end of next season.

And now more reports coming out of Spain on Tuesday claim that Arsenal boss Arteta could be the man to replace Guardiola in a year’s time.

It is understood that Arteta is now ‘closer to Manchester City than staying at Arsenal’ with the former Man City assistant coach being ‘placed’ to succeed Guardiola.

Arsenal could have another exciting season in 2024/25 if they can get their summer recruitment right but ‘everything indicates that he [Arteta] will not extend his contract’ past 2025.

The report adds:

‘Despite the attempts that the board has made to ensure that he stays at the Emirates Stadium for a long time, so far they have all been fruitless. He has not seemed particularly convinced with this option, and it seems that he has decided to start a new adventure in a club that guarantees him a higher budget, and above all, much more freedom when it comes to making the squad.’

The project at Man City to help the fans to forget about Guardiola is ‘much more convincing and striking’ to Arteta with Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano ‘convinced’ the former Everton and Arsenal midfielder is the ‘best possible candidate to continue with the project that Pep will leave behind next year’.

Speaking before their final day victory over Everton, Arteta told Arsenal fans that he will hold talks with the club over his future in the summer.

Arteta said: “That’s something that after the season, or whenever the right time is, we will talk and sit down. What is important is to win now, to keep believing that we can continue to win. That’s the important thing.

“Whatever happens, it will be very emotional on the day [against Everton]. It’s probably not the right moment to make any conclusions but afterwards we will have time to reflect.

“You have to go through the season we have to come to the point we have done and try to understand why. We have to find the ‘why’ and the ‘how’, we are going to do the next bit. That’s more important.”