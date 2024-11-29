Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has told Mikel Arteta where to source replacements for Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey, and says Newcastle hold the ‘missing link’ for the Gunners.

Arsenal head into their clash with West Ham on Saturday in fourth place in the Premier League, nine points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, and the Gunners decision-makers will currently be considering whether they need to make moves in January to close that gap.

Smith believes Arteta could do with a new central midfielder to replace Thomas Partey.

He told Mega Dice: “I think Arteta is looking at Tijjani Reijnders because players like Thomas Partey doesn’t look like he’s capable of what he used to athletically and can’t get about the pitch like he did.

“He might want some new legs in those positions and an extra body in midfield. Arsenal have spent a lot of money but if they’ve got the funds, you just want to keep improving the squad.”

Another concern for Arteta will be the workload of Bukayo Saka with the arrival of Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea making little difference to the burden on the winger’s shoulders.

Smith reckons Ethan Nwaneri, who became the second-youngest Arsenal player to score a Premier League goal last weekend, could be the man to lighten the load.

“Arteta knows better than anyone else with what to do with Ethan Nwaneri,” said Smith. “But he’s been ultra careful with him, you can’t hold a player like that with so much ability down for too long. He looks like he’s ready to be let off the leash.

“Nwaneri is more than capable of replacing Saka on that right-hand side, there hasn’t really been a replacement for him yet. He’s a versatile player, he could play in the middle, and on the left.

“You’d like to think you can expect to see him more in the starting XI now this season, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli aren’t in their best form so it might be that Arteta gives him more starting opportunities in the coming weeks.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man City, Aston Villa, Odegaard, Dawson, Yorkshire, Der Klassiker

👉 Walker, Gakpo, Arsenal’s ‘best £20m spent’: Every Premier League club’s worst player in 24/25

👉 Saliba claims Arsenal team-mate is ‘top three’ in the world after Champions League win

But Smith believes there’s still a “missing link” for Arsenal, and has urged them to raid Newcastle to solve their problems.

He said: “I think Alexander Isak would definitely fit in at Arsenal. It might be that he doesn’t play every week, but I am a big fan of his. Technically, he is very good and I think you have to be in that Arsenal team. He’s somebody that’ll play on that last line more than Kai Havertz wants to do.

“I don’t know whether Newcastle will let him go at this stage in the season, it depends on how much money Arsenal have got. There’s a missing link in their attack and Isak would complete it. Liverpool have got loads of options and Arsenal just don’t have that depth in quality in those positions. Isak would be a great signing.”