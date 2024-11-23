According to reports, Arsenal have joined Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.

The Gunners have made a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are nine points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool and four away from Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are not out of the Premier League title race yet, but they desperately need to put a great run together in the run-up to Christmas to remain in touch with their rivals.

To boost their Premier League title chances, Arsenal could look to make one or two signings during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal are being heavily linked with forwards and it’s been reported that Arteta has already named his ‘dream target’ ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

However, a report in Spain claims Arsenal are also interested in Reijnders, who was reportedly the subject of a ‘sensational’ bid from Liverpool earlier this month.

The 20-cap Netherlands international left Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar to join Serie A giants AC Milan for around £17m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The versatile midfielder has also racked up 92 appearances for AC Milan across all competitions and has made a fine start to this season.

He has four goals and three assists in his 14 outings in all competitions and has scored three times in his last two Champions League matches.

A report in Spain claims head coach Arteta is ‘in love’ with Reijnders and it is Arsenal’s ‘great goal’ to sign him next year.

