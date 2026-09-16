Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has decided that Noni Madueke can leave in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international, who played for Thomas Tuchel’s side at the World Cup, was a rotation option for Arteta last season as he started 16 times in the Premier League.

Arsenal invested £52m in Madueke when they signed him from London rivals Chelsea in 2025 but he seems to have fallen down the pecking order now the Gunners have a fully fit Bukayo Saka back.

Madueke has made just two subsitute appearances in Arsenal’s first four Premier League matches and the Gunners winger is already attracting interest ahead of a potential January move.

On Monday, Caught Offside revealed that Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian outfit Juventus are looking into the possibility of a move in January for the Arsenal star.

Caught Offside added: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that both Atlético Madrid and Juventus are considering potential January moves for Madueke, with loan deals, possibly including an option to buy, viewed as the most realistic formula.

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‘No formal negotiations are said to have taken place yet, but Atlético see the England international as a player who could add pace and directness to Diego Simeone’s attack.’

Madueke’s lack of minutes at Arsenal will likely be a concern for the player and now Spanish website Fichajes has claimed that Arteta ‘is willing to let this player leave’ in January.

Fichajes, highlighting interest from Juventus, adds: ‘Juventus are exploring low-cost options to bolster their squad in January. With no room for several big-money signings, a loan deal like Noni Madueke ‘s would fit into their plan if Arsenal are willing to negotiate.’

Before continuing: ‘There are no formal negotiations between the clubs yet, nor has a price been set for a potential purchase option. Therefore, Juventus’ interest is currently in a monitoring phase ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window.’

Reports in Spain are indicating that Arsenal could have his replacement lined up by claiming they are one of four clubs ‘offering’ Barcelona superstar Raphinha ‘the chance to significantly increase his salary, currently just over €16 million gross per year at the Camp Nou’.

The report does add though: ‘Fortunately, Hans-Dieter Flick can rest easy, as the first-team captain has made it clear that he plans to stay and has no intention of leaving. He is very happy in Spain and sees no reason to want to leave.

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‘But he is pushing for a significantly better offer financially. Raphinha wants recognition for the impressive level he has shown in recent seasons, especially at the start of this campaign, and for his leadership in the dressing room, where he has inherited the captain’s armband. Therefore, he is demanding to be among the highest-paid players at Barça, alongside Lamine Yamal and Rodrigo Hernández, who are currently the top two earners.’

Romano reveals Ngumoha to Arsenal truth

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano addressed rumours of Arsenal potentially making an offer for Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha in 2027.

Romano said on his Youtube channel: “In the summer we had many rumours about Bayern and more clubs (and Ngumoha), but the message out of Liverpool was always the same – the player is not leaving. The player is not for sale. We trust Rio. Rio is Liverpool future.

“So Liverpool never really considered anything apart from appreciating the player which is normal. Rio is one of the best talents in his position around. So it’s normal to have clubs looking at him. It’s absolutely normal.

“But at the same time the message from Liverpool was ‘not for sale’. No exit. So there was not even a discussion or negotiation.

“Now there are rumours about Arsenal. What rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal didn’t sign anyone to replace officially Martinelli. They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis and then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have.

“But obviously Arsenal always look at opportunities. So if there is a chance to sign Rio in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among clubs interested, and not only Arsenal, I’m sure also clubs from abroad.

“So there will be strong interest in Rio. But at the moment Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“So there are conversations ongoing about the contract. then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants. You still need to find the balance on every single point.”

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