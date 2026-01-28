Mikel Arteta told Man Utd ‘bargain’ would help Arsenal win the Premier League title

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit thinks Man Utd summer signing Bryan Mbeumo would help get the Gunners over the line in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having a great season with the Spaniard guiding them to top spot in the Premier League after 23 matches, while they are into the semi-finals of the League Cup, the FA Cup fourth round and they have won all seven of their Champions League fixtures.

Despite that, there is anxiety that Arsenal could throw away their lead at the top of the Premier League after losing 3-2 to Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta has overseen three consecutive second-placed finishes and there are some doubts as to whether he can get them over the line with Manchester City and Aston Villa four points behind them.

Most former players are still confident they will still win the Premier League this season but Petit wishes Arsenal had a player like Man Utd forward Mbeumo to help get them over the line.

When asked which player from a rival club would help bring the Premier League title to Arsenal, who are winless in three league matches, Petit told talkSPORT: “I saw exactly what I thought about this player against Arsenal, it’s Mbeumo.

“I think in terms of movement, he’s very intelligent. He’s got this flair in front of the goal. He’s very good in terms of assists as well.

“I love his work rate. I love his behaviour on the pitch, technically, mentally as well. But more importantly, I like his movement, the link with his players all the time.

“He brings something different up front. He’s not that physical, but in the meantime he puts everything he has on the pitch. But I love him because he’s very intelligent.

“When I saw Manchester United buy him in the last transfer market, I thought, this is a good bargain.”

Arsenal have scored the second most goals in the Premier League this season despite top scorer Viktor Gyokeres scoring just five and Vieira thinks it’s “a concern”.

Vieira said on Sky Sports: “Of course it is a concern because you want your No. 9 to score goals. You want them to get into double figures and that’s not the case right now.

“That is the concern but Arsenal are still top of the league so that means they are doing something good. It’s a collective game and there’s a lot of players with four or five goals.

“They need to create more for the strikers and put them in better positions to create chances and score goals. By doing that maybe you need the ball in the box more rather than recycling the ball.

“They have a physical presence so they need more balls in the box and more players in the box.”

