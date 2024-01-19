Arsenal boss Arteta reminds Merson of ‘stubborn’ Wenger as latest transfer ‘refusal’ emerges

Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists Mikel Arteta reminds him of Arsene Wenger with the Gunners boss being “stubborn” over their need for a new centre-forward.

The Gunners were one of the pacesetters early on in the season and were top of the Premier League in early December – but a run of just one win in five league matches has seen them drop down to fourth.

If you extend that run to all competitions it is just one win in seven games and Arteta and sporting director Edu are coming under pressure to address their issues in the January transfer window.

There have been calls from former players and pundits for Arsenal to bring in a new centre-forward in the winter market if they want to successfully challenge for the Premier League title.

However, January is a notoriously difficult window to bring in new signings, especially proven goalscorers, and it looks extremely like that Arsenal will stick with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah until the end of the season.

Jesus has scored three Premier League goals, while Nketiah has scored five and Merson insists Arteta’s apparent refusal to buy a new centre-forward in January reminds him “of the latter part of Arsene Wenger’s stint” at the club.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “In terms of their January transfer window, I’d be shocked if they went in and bought someone now. If they had plans of dipping into the transfer market, why couldn’t they have done so earlier in the month?

“This is why I don’t think they’ll pursue a deal for Ivan Toney – who is set to return to competitive action this week after eight months.

“Arteta’s current situation at Arsenal reminds me of the latter part of Arsene Wenger’s stint. Everyone knew at the time that Wenger needed a central defender, but he was a bit stubborn and refused to dip into the transfer market.

“Arteta needs a centre-forward now to give his side a welcome boost in the title race, but he has thus far remained reluctant to sign one.”

Arsenal face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon with Merson tipping the Gunners to bounce back to winning ways.

“I expect them to win this one 2-0, but the pressure is well and truly on for Mikel Arteta and his squad,” Merson added.

“Arsenal have got to win this game to stay in the Premier League title race, its as simple as that. They’d have looked at the games against West Ham United and Fulham as winnable games but somehow managed to lose both, making this one a much more difficult contest than what should be the case.”