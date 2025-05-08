Mikel Arteta’s recent comments ‘didn’t go down brilliantly with Liverpool’ and exemplified why the Arsenal boss is ‘openly disliked’ by the staff at some clubs, according to a report.

Arteta’s side were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday as PSG won 3-1 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi saw off the Gunners at the Parcs des Princes in what looked like a pretty comfortable victory for Luis Enrique’s side, but Arteta insisted after the game that not only did his side deserved to go through to the final but that “there has been no better team” in the Champions League this season.

Those comments were on top of his curious pre-game comments over Liverpool winning the Premier League with fewer points than his own team in the previous two seasons, either ignorant of or ignoring the Reds’ points-per-game advantage.

The Independent has now revealed that Liverpool weren’t impressed with Arteta’s comments; also revealing that some staff at football clubs don’t even try to hide their aversion to the Arsenal boss.

The report states:

‘It didn’t go down brilliantly within Liverpool, and it is one reason why Arteta has not exactly been one of the Premier League’s more popular managers. Staff at some clubs openly dislike him, and you can’t but notice a certain public glee at Arsenal’s disappointment. At least part of that is down to the manager.’

In contrast to Arteta, PSG boss Luis Enrique praised Arsenal for a “great match” while disagreeing with the Gunners manager’s claim that they were the better side over the two legs.

“Mikel Arteta is a great friend, but I don’t agree at all,” Enrique said.

“They played in a clever way and they got the match to the right moment for them because they played in the way they wanted, and the way they love. But in the two legs we scored more than them and that is the most important thing in football.

“Arsenal played a great match, and we suffered, but we deserved to get to the final.

“They are a great team, but I repeat, we scored more goals, we played in a great way in the first leg, and the second half of the second leg was a different match, and we could have scored even more goals.”

But Arteta’s brainwashing of his Arsenal squad now appears to be complete as Declan Rice resorted to lying to excuse defeat after the game.

Rice said: “We’ve done the whole season without five or six of our best players, and to be where we are, and to do what we’ve done, has been unbelievable. I fully stand by that.”