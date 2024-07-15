Arteta ‘orders’ Arsenal to sign £42m former Chelsea star and Gunners have now ‘made a move’

Arsenal have now ‘made a move’ for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix after Mikel Arteta demanded they attempt to sign the forward, according to reports.

The Gunners are reportedly looking for a new winger and a new striker in the summer with Arteta’s Premier League side linked to lots of potential signings.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey are some of the main names who Arsenal have been linked with already this summer.

Arsenal boss Arteta is looking to boost goals from forward areas with Kai Havertz often playing ahead of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus in the central striker position.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Arteta has interest in former Chelsea forward Felix, who spent last season on loan Atletico Madrid’s rivals Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid spent €126m to bring the Portugal international to Spain in the summer of 2019 from Benfica but he has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Felix has scored just 34 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions over his five years at Atletico, which have included 18 months away from the Wanda Metropolitano at Chelsea and then Barcelona.

His record on loan was similar as his goalscoring record at Atletico and now it seems that the Spaniards want to sell or loan out the Portugal international once again.

And the reports in Spain claim that Arsenal ‘have made a move to obtain his services on the orders of Mikel Arteta’ with the Gunners boss looking for more options in attack.

It is understood that Atletico have ‘asked’ for a fee of around €50m but that the north London side ‘would be more interested in obtaining a loan’ which would include ‘some kind of purchase clause’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also brought news today of two more Arsenal deals with Tommy Setford set to join the Gunners, while Albert Sambi Lokonga is on his way to Sevilla.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “18-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Setford will undergo a medical as a new Arsenal player early next week. An agreement between Arsenal and Ajax has been reached for a fee close to €1m after first proposal. The English teenager will sign a contract until June 2028.

“Sevilla and Arsenal are all set to announce Albert Sambi-Lokonga’s loan move today, with the deal done. The Belgian joins on loan for the season with a €12m buy option, while Sevilla will cover his salary.”