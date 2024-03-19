Arteta ‘orders’ Arsenal to pay star’s release clause ‘without negotiating’ as he eyes £136m duo

Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres have both been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Areta is keen for the Gunners to pay Martin Zubimendi’s release clause at Real Sociedad in order to get a deal wrapped up quickly, according to reports,

Arteta’s side moved top of the Premier League by beating Brentford ten days ago with second-placed Liverpool now trailing on goal difference after being held to a 1-1 draw by third-placed Manchester City a day later.

Arteta wants Zubimendi’s clause paid

And with the FA Cup taking centre stage over the weekend, Arsenal will hold onto their top spot until at least after the international break.

The Gunners are also into the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Arteta and Edu improved their squad in the summer by bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya, while Jurrien Timber also arrived but he has been injured for most of the campaign.

There has been a lot of speculation over potential new strikers to arrive at the Emirates Stadium this summer with former players and pundits claiming that Arsenal will struggle to win the Premier League with only Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to choose from up front.

However, there are other priorities for Arsenal boss Arteta this summer with a midfielder also high on his agenda, with rumours linking the Gunners to Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi once again.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Kimmich only interested in three Prem clubs; Liverpool hone in on £60m defender

Spanish publication Nacional insists that Arteta has ‘ordered’ Arsenal to pay the €60m (£51m) release clause it would take to bring Zubimendi to north London ‘without negotiating with Real Sociedad’.

It would give them a head start on other teams who could look to play hard ball over the fee with interest from numerous clubs around Europe in the Spaniard.

Arteta wants to ‘shore up the core of his squad’ with the signing – who has been linked with a move away from Sociedad for a couple of windows now – as Arsenal look to build on their success this season.

Arsenal ‘would have no problem paying the amount requested’ by Real Sociedad but the Gunners have a number of other players they are looking to sign.

Gyokeres is Arsenal’s top target this summer

Previous reports have indicated that Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is the Gunners’ ‘number one transfer target’ for the summer with the Portuguese side valuing him at €100m (£85m).

And now Caught Offside insist that Arsenal are ‘currently the favourites’ for his signature ‘despite other clubs also showing an interest’ ahead of the next transfer window.

They add that Arsenal ‘are making a new striker their priority this summer, with Gyokeres emerging as an increasingly strong target on their list alongside the likes of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins’.

The report continues: