Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed his verdict on the Premier League title race after his side’s 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

The Gunners were dealt two blows over the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham and Liverpool subsequently won 2-0 at Man City.

This leaves Arteta‘s side eleven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool with a game in hand and third in our Premier League form table.

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal this season and have become overly reliant on set pieces. Injuries have impacted them as they are currently without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, Arteta provided an update on Saka and Martinelli’s recovery.

“Bukayo [Saka] and Gabi [Martinelli] are progressing really well but it is still a bit far to come back,” Arteta revealed.

Regarding the title race, he added: “It was a very disappointing weekend. The previous 15 games we had won 10 and drawn five – exactly the same as Liverpool with exactly the same goal difference.

“So we have been extremely consistent over the last three months considering everything we have been through. We have generated that momentum and it was that weekend where we have to go again but we got a defeat. On top of that they [Liverpool] win.

“When you are trying to beat that momentum and we put so much into it with the circumstances that we have, it was a really hard one to take. The reality is there are so many games to play and you have to get back to it.”

Arteta also said “over my dead body” to give up on the Premier League title. He continued: “If not I will go home. Mathematically it is possible.

“You are there, you have to play every game, suddenly three days ago we could close a gap and you are like ‘you are one-and-a-half games away’. It doesn’t matter, we have to continue to go.

“The difficulty is higher than three days about but if you are going to win the Premier League you have to do something special. If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League.”

Ben White made his return off the bench against West Ham and Arteta has explained why he has been “missed”.

“He is a player that has given us something very special, especially in that right unit,” Arteta said.

“We haven’t played the right unit at all this season with him, Bukayo [Saka] and Martin [Odegaard].

“It is great to have him back, more options, his energy, the way he is around the team. He certainly has been missed.”