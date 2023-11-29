Arsenal identify Arteta favourite they will sell ‘immediately’ as agent confirms ‘talks’ to sign Serie A star

Thomas Partey could leave the Emirates, while Radu Dragusin could be on his way to north London.

Arsenal are ready to sell Thomas Partey in the January transfer window after losing patience with the midfielder, according to reports.

The Gunners midfielder has struggled with injuries since joining the Premier League side from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 after activating his £45m release clause.

Partey was brilliant for Arsenal last season as they challenged Manchester City for the Premier League but he is yet to get going this term with the 30-year-old only making three league starts.

His latest hamstring injury is expected to rule Partey out until the new year when he will likely be off to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Ghana.

There has been speculation over the last few months that Partey could be on his way out of Arsenal in the winter transfer window as the Gunners look to raise funds for reinforcements.

And now Italian publication Tutto Juve claim that Arsenal ‘want to sell him immediately’ as they are becoming increasingly tired of the volume of injuries he picks up.

The injuries have ‘hampered his performances and raised questions about his continuity at the club’ and that has led Arsenal ‘to consider securing a good transfer for him’.

After rumours of Partey being up for sale over the summer, Arsenal ‘have put Thomas on the market again’ and they are ‘looking to receive an offer that will allow them to raise funds and explore other options in the transfer market’.

Italian giants Juventus are one of the clubs interested in buying him as soon as possible with the Old Lady ‘keeping an eye on the potential deal’.

A player who could be arriving at the Emirates Stadium in the winter market is Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, according to the player’s agent.

The 21-year-old Romania international has been catching the eye in Serie A this season with Dragusin playing every minute of every Serie A game this season for Genoa.

And now Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, has hinted that a Premier League move could soon be on the cards with his representative holding talks with Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Manea said: “I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham.

“I also have messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask [about Dragusin].”