Mikel Arteta has given the green light for Martin Zubimendi to leave, according to reports..

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is looking to push Martin Zubimendi towards a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners won the Premier League last season as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first title in 22 years, while they also reached the Champions League final.

Arsenal have improved their midfielder with Bruno Guimaraes arriving from Newcastle United and Christian Norgaard leaving to join Everton.

Zubimendi was a key cog in Arteta’s engine room last season but the Spaniard faded as the campaign went on, probably due to the demands of playing so many matches.

Guimaraes and other midfielders were expected to get more minutes than Zubimendi this season and that has so far played out in their first 14 matches of the season in all competitions.

Zubimendi has made zero starts in the Premier League and Champions League this campaign but has been in Arteta’s starting XI twice in the League Cup, which they exited to Fleetwood Town on penalties on Tuesday night.

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Speaking after the Spaniard came off the bench against Evertona at the weekend, Arteta said: “[Zubimendi] had a few [opportunities], then he had the injury and it’s true that he had one game where he was almost fully available to play some minutes.

“From now, he needs to earn the right to play, but he’s been exceptional, whatever the role that he had to assume, and I expect that from every player, and he’s a player that deserves more minutes at the moment.”

Arteta is ‘pushing’ the Arsenal star to leave

But now reports in Spain are claiming that Arsenal boss Arteta is ‘pushing him to leave’ and Zubimendi ‘doesn’t hesitate to accept negotiations with Real Madrid’.

READ: Arsenal should be top of Premier League table despite their own failings

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid appears as an alternative due to the player’s characteristics. Zubimendi can provide support in front of the center-backs, maintain possession, and help organize the team when they lose the ball. These are roles that would allow for a balanced midfield with attacking players.

‘Therefore, the lack of playing time keeps the possibility of a transfer open, but the next step requires concrete decisions. José Mourinho has stated that he is not requesting any signings, and any deal would also depend on Arsenal and the player. The fit can be explored; turning it into a negotiation will require that interest translate into concrete actions from both sides.’

Arsenal reportedly set Zubimendi’s asking price over the summer to around €90m (£75m) but there is no indication in the report about how much they would ask for in January or next summer.

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