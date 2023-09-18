Ex-Chelsea star gives Arteta advice over Arsenal star amid ‘humiliation’ claim

Former Chelsea star Andy Townsend insists Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should do his best not to “unsettle” Aaron Ramsdale further after dropping him against Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners beat the Toffees 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a Leandro Trossard effort, but Arteta’s decision to start summer signing David Raya over Ramsdale overshadowed the victory.

Ramsdale has done little wrong in his time as Arsenal number one but Arteta brought in Brentford goalkeeper Raya in the summer to challenge the England international.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper started the first four matches this season but Arteta decided Raya deserved a chance against Sean Dyche’s men.

But Townsend reckons Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale will have “chipped away” at the England international over the weekend and he’s warned Arteta not to rock the boat too much.

Townsend told talkSPORT: “It’s Champions League week and Aaron Ramsdale might drop back in for that.

“What you don’t want to do is unsettle your goalie, there’s normally a hierarchy. You have players on the field and you can say it’ll be a toss up between him and him.

“With your goalie you normally have a one and a two. Whether Mikel Arteta has seen enough from David Raya already to think ‘this guy is going to be my number one’.

“Aaron Ramsdale has done very little wrong, but it will have chipped away at him over the weekend.

“He’ll be thinking. No matter what your manager tells you and he’s saying ‘I’m playing David Raya and you’ll play midweek and not to panic’, but you do.”

Townsend’s comments come after Arsenal fan Piers Morgan wrote on social media that Ramsdale had been humiliated by Arteta.

Morgan wrote: “I don’t understand what Ramsdale has done to deserve being dropped? Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us. Why humiliate him?”

And Arteta has explained that he might start swapping goalkeepers mid-match if he thinks it’s right and the Arsenal boss has hinted that there will be lots of goalkeeper rotation this season.

Arteta told reporters: “I cannot have two players in each position and not play them,” he said. “David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has, like Karl (Hein) has and we have to use them.

“I am a really young manager and I have only been in the job for three and a half years and I have few regrets in what we have done.

“One of them is that on two occasions I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes in two games in this period, to change the keeper in that moment and I didn’t do it.

“I didn’t have the courage to do it. But I am able to take a winger, or a striker and put a central defender back and go to a back five to hold that result.

“And we drew those games and I was so unhappy and someone is going to do it and maybe it (the reaction) will be, ‘oh! That is strange. Why?’

“Why not? Tell me why not. You have all the qualities in another goalkeeper and you want to do something to change the momentum, do it.

“It is a regret that I have and my feeling is to get everyone engaged in the team. They have to play regardless of the competition. Do it. That is my message.”