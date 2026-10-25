Arsenal: Arteta reaches final decision on selling Zubimendi to Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta has given the green light for Martin Zubimendi to leave, according to reports..

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has opened the door for Gunners midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners beat Everton on Saturday as they went level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City, who lost to Aston Villa in the early kick-off.

Goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes gave Arteta’s side all three points in their seventh win from eight Premier League matches this term.

Zubimendi is yet to start a Premier League match this term after playing a starring role as Arsenal won the Premier League title last season.

The Spain international came off the bench for ten minutes at the end of the match against Everton in his first appearance since the international break, when he picked up an injury.

Confirming Zubimendi’s fitness ahead of the Everton game and what he expects from the Spaniard, Arteta said: “[Zubimendi] had a few [opportunities], then he had the injury and it’s true that he had one game where he was almost fully available to play some minutes. From now, he needs to earn the right to play, but he’s been exceptional, whatever the role that he had to assume, and I expect that from every player, and he’s a player that deserves more minutes at the moment.”

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Arteta wants his midfielders to contribute more goals with the Arsenal boss explaining: “It goes for all the midfielders. Martin has already scored a few goals, Bruno has done the same, Declan has done the same.

“That’s what we need in relation to the position they play on the day, that they have that licence and especially the aggression to penetrate and to damage the opposition.”

However, reports in Spain are claiming that Arteta ‘opens the door’ for Zubimendi to make a move to Real Madrid with the Spanish giants ‘back in the running as a possible destination for a player who needs to regain consistency and a more prominent role in midfield’.

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The report adds: ‘Real Madrid is among the clubs linked with the midfielder as his future is being reviewed. In this regard, the player could consider a winter transfer if his situation doesn’t improve, with both Real Madrid and Chelsea monitoring the situation and exploring options to lure him away from the Emirates. The player would be looking for a destination where he can compete for more prominent roles, although the market interest has yet to materialize into a concrete offer.

‘Thus, Arteta leaves room for the issue to be reopened with his sporting decisions. If Zubimendi continues to only come on as a late substitute, he will have grounds to explore other options. The next step would fall to his representatives and Arsenal: to review the available offers and decide if any offer allows for a satisfactory outcome for all parties.’

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