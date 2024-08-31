Arteta, Saka react to Rice sending off as Arsenal are held by Brighton: ‘None, like always’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has complained about the “inconsistency” of decisions after Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Kai Havertz’s opening goal was cancelled out by Joao Pedro’s equalising goal in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium after Rice had been shown a red card for a second bookable offence on 49 minutes.

Rice knocked the ball away from Joel Veltman as the Brighton player was about to take a free-kick with the Dutchman following through and kicking the Arsenal midfielder.

There was an incident earlier in the match that saw Pedro kick the ball away when the ball had already gone out for a throw-in and Arteta has called for more consistency after the sending off.

When asked what explanation he had been given for the sending off, Arteta told TNT Sports: “None, like always.”

On the Premier League saying Rice was sent off for delaying the restart, Arteta added: “If it [bookings] happens throughout the game in a consistent way it is fine but it didn’t. It is the inconsistency.”

On their performance during the match, Arteta continued: “We started the game really well. We scored the goal, 1-0. We started the second half really good but then there is the decision that changes the game completely.”

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, speaking to MOTD, said of the Gunners’ display at home to Brighton: “We can take it both ways, we had the chances to win the game but going down to 10 men against Brighton is difficult.”

On the Rice sending off, Saka added: “I thought it was a bit harsh for us. We just want some consistency. Joao Pedro booted the ball halfway across the pitch in the first half and got nothing for it and Dec got the slightest touch and was sent off.

“It is what it is, I dont want to put the whole game on the referee as we still had chances to win it.

“It has been a good start. Today is a disappointment but it is a long season.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Europe’s biggest spenders this summer: Chelsea lead in top 10 dominated by Premier League

👉 Eleven mad mascots, from one-minute-silence stalwart Gunnersaurus to problematic Everton…thing

👉 Arsenal: Sterling’s ‘three’ reasons for accepting move emerge amid late Ipswich double transfer blow

On the Raheem Sterling signing, Saka continued: “Great signing for us, I am really happy to have him here. I am sure he will do amazing for us.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler had a different view of Rice’s red card, he told MOTD: “First of all he shoots the ball away so it is a clear yellow card, it changes the momentum of the game.

“We started to control the game and then the goal happens out of nowhere. We didn’t defend it well, the red card changed the game for sure. We wanted to win, we didn’t do it so we have to be satisfied with the draw.

“There’s still room for a lot of improvements. We try and go step-by-step.”