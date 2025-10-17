Arteta had a ‘real problem’ with Arsenal star and his ‘stinking’ attitude: ‘From what I’ve heard’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a “real problem” with Matteo Guendouzi during his time at the Emirates Stadium, according to former Premier League striker Darren Bent.

The Gunners signed Guendouzi from French club Lorient in 2018 for a fee in the region of £7m with the midfielder playing 82 times in two seasons for Arsenal.

Guendouzi spent his final two years at Arsenal on loan at German side Hertha Berlin and French outfit Marseille with Arteta not seeing a place for him in the first team.

After signing for Marseille permanently, Guendouzi moved to Serie A side Lazio in a deal worth around €18m in August 2023 with the midfielder earning 14 caps for France.

Former Tottenham striker Bent has revealed that he’s “heard” that Arteta wanted Guendouzi out of the club during the Frenchman’s time there over his “stinking” attitude.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “Mikel Arteta got out Guendouzi, whose attitude was stinking. That was a real problem, from what I’ve heard.

“I’m not obviously making these rumours up, but this is what I’ve heard that his attitude was poor, Guendouzi. So he obviously had to go.”

Arsenal are going well under Arteta this season with the Gunners currently one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool suffered a nightmare week, which saw them lose to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea in all competitions, throwing away a five-point lead at the summit as Arsenal took advantage.

When asked about the Premier League title and Arsenal’s chances, Bent told the Football Association: “I definitely think that Arsenal can win either the Premier League or the Champions League this season. I think this is their time.

“I look at the squad depth they’ve got and, finally, Arsenal have now got two very good players for every position. We look strong.

“There were times in recent seasons where if the likes of Saliba, Saka and Odegaard were injured, the wheels would completely fall off.

“Now, all of a sudden, you look at the team and you’re suddenly asking questions like: ‘Are these players going to get back in the team?’

“Arsenal have not had that for such a long time, but they’ve now got the squad to compete on both fronts, not just pick one or the other.

“I think they can go deep in the Champions League where they got to the semi-finals last year and I think they can win the Premier League this year. I really do.”