Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed why he opted against starting summer signing Raheem Sterling against Tottenham Hotspur.

England international Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day. This move came about after he fell down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has a good relationship with Arteta as they previously worked together while they were at Manchester City.

The experienced forward’s £47.5m move from Man City to Chelsea didn’t go to plan and failed to live up to his price tag.

In the summer, Arsenal were in the market for a forward as they required competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

The Premier League giants were heavily linked with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams after he shone for Spain at Euro 2024, but they eventually signed Sterling as a cheaper alternative.

Earlier this week, Arteta revealed Sterling’s “first words” after discovering Arsenal were interested in signing him.

“His first words were: ‘I was dreaming about this call’,” said Arteta. “That’s it. That tells you that he really wants it and was already thinking about the possibility and he could see himself here, delivering and enjoying his profession.”

READ: Arsenal dominate but Rice, Odegaard blows see Spurs trio make North London derby combined XI



“After 10 seconds I knew we had to bring him (to Arsenal) because he really wanted it, and that was my only question mark, what stage is he at in his career? But after 10 seconds I knew.

“He looks great. He has got a big smile on his face, a lot of energy and he wants to prove a point. When someone has got that in their belly you sense it straight away. I don’t need to discuss his quality and what he can bring to the team.”

Sterling was not part of England’s squad during the international break, so Arteta and his coaching staff had time to work with the 29-year-old to get him up to speed.

Despite this, Sterling was not named in Arsenal’s starting XI for Sunday’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Instead, Arteta selected Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as his attacking options.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal star tipped to leave after NLD snub as Mikel Arteta may be told ‘enough is enough’

👉 Liverpool ‘join’ Arsenal ‘transfer mission’ as one club ‘leads chase’ to sign ex-Man Utd ‘sensation’

👉 Arsenal learn price for Jan buy with Barcelona ‘betrayal confirmed’ after talks over ‘three superstar signings’

Explaining his decision, Arteta said: “Well, the good opportunity came, and we were really happy with it. We took it, and now we have to make it work.

“When you have a player like this, you are always tempted [to throw them straight in].

“But obviously he’s missed quite a lot of football in recent weeks, but he’s in a good place.”

Speaking before kick-off, Paul Merson explained why he expected Spurs to win the midfield battle against Arsenal.

“Arsenal haven’t got any legs in there. The only consolation is you look at Tottenham’s midfield and it isn’t great,” Merson

“The two midfields are not top drawer. I look at them and they’re not the standard today of top of the league midfields.

“I wouldn’t bring the Spurs full-backs in. I would want to make in a three v three in there. If it becomes spacey in there, and Maddison and Kulusevski start squaring up Party and Jorginho, they could run riot.

“But if Udogie comes in and it becomes congested, then Partey and Jorginho don’t have to go anywhere, then Arsenal will be alright. Spurs have to open it up.

“Advantage Tottenham if they play three versus three in midfield.”