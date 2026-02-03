Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under pressure to deliver the Premier League title

There has been a fresh update on Mikel Merino’s injury, while Mikel Arteta has commented on the possibility of Arsenal signing a replacement.

Arsenal are likely to be without Merino for the remainder of this season as it has emerged that the Spain international has suffered a severe foot injury.

This is another injury blow for Arsenal, who are not short on options in midfield without Merino and Ethan Nwaneri, who joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille on loan in January.

After Merino’s injury was confirmed, it was reported that the Gunners entered the transfer market for a replacement in the final days of the winter window, but they did not end up making a signing.

The north London outfit were reportedly offered the chance to land Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, but it has also been claimed that they will ‘likely’ promote one of their youngsters to fill the void left by Merino.

Alternatively, Arsenal could offer a contract to former Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently training with the club as a free agent to remain fit.

“We explore every option,” Arteta responded when asked whether former teammate Oxlade-Chamberlain could represent a solution to his squad’s lack of midfield options.

Speaking generally on critics of his style of football, Arteta added: “I hear completely the opposite, all around Europe that we are the most exciting team in Europe.

“The most goals, the most clean sheets, the most this. Maybe I have different resources?

“I don’t know which people (have said that). You send me the names, the addresses, and the emails and maybe we can talk, but I can give you a massive book of all the people (who don’t think that).”

And Merino’s father, Miguel Merino, has revealed an update on the foot injury, explaining that the midfielder’s status is “uncertain”.

“Despite the problem, he’s accepting the situation,” Merino’s father told Cadena Ser.

“Injuries never come at a good time and a player has to be prepared for whatever comes.

“It’s tough but we have to look on the bright side. There are much worse injuries than this one.”

He added: “There’s uncertainty because the recovery time isn’t well understood as there’s no history of this type of injury.

“It’s a stress fracture. It’s not an injury to the toes, it’s a bit more internal.

“It’s an injury that isn’t very well documented. There are many doubts regarding his recovery.”

