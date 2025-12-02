Mikel Arteta looking frustrated on the touchline as Arsenal draw against Sunderland.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has commented on whether the north London side could have four key players back from injuries this month.

The Gunners are on a remarkable run of form as they have not been beaten since they lost 1-0 to Liverpool at the end of August.

During this 17-game stretch, Arsenal have moved clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they have advanced in the Carabao Cup and remain unbeaten in the Champions League group stages.

This is especially impressive considering Arsenal have been without several key players in recent weeks. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea, while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard also did not feature.

Thankfully for Arsenal, Arteta revealed on Tuesday morning that all four of these players are due to return to action soon.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Brentford, Arteta confirmed Saliba and Trossard are “days” away from returning.

“I am not going to be able to help you much today. We have another training session later today,” Arteta revealed to reporters on Tuesday morning when asked about Arsenal’s injuries.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Foden, Frank, Sunderland, Paqueta, Arsenal and more…



“[Saliba] had a little niggle. I think it is going to be a matter of days.”

Speaking generally on Saliba’s issues this season, Arteta added: “The ankle one, it was really random and unlucky. He tried at Anfield and he had to stay away.

“This one as well very bizarre, but hopefully it will be a matter of days.”

Gabriel and Havertz, meanwhile, are due to return in “weeks”. Arteta has explained why the forwards’s eventual comeback will be a “massive” boost.

“A matter of weeks,” Arteta confirmed when asked when Havertz should be back.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid put £132m ‘on the table’ as they raid Arsenal for ‘next Galactico’ with wacky swap mooted

👉 Arsenal reach ‘agreement’ for double deal as Liverpool target eyed as next ‘ultimate statement signing’

👉 Merson makes bold Premier League title claim as he predicts Arsenal scoreline vs Brentford



When asked whether Havertz could return before the end of the month, Arteta added: “I don’t know. He is doing really well, he did some stuff on the pitch, but he needs some time.”

He continued: “Yeah, so [Havertz] was doing everything, he could not go to the next level. We are all desperate to have him.

“He’s a player I love so much for what he brings to the team. I see him suffer.

“I think it’s going to be a massive boost for the team [when he returns].”

Arteta has also reserved praise for England international Declan Rice after he was named the Football Supporters’ Association Player of the Year.

“I think he’s very close to what we believed he could bring to the club, to the team and the way he could grow personally as well,” Arteta said on Rice.

“I think he fully deserves it. He has been incredibly consistent throughout the last two years. Again in big matches, big moments, he’s stepping up which is a massive thing.”