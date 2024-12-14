Arsenal: Arteta reveals ‘reason’ for one star only starting two PL games; backs ‘new rule’ change

Head coach Mikel Arteta has explained why Arsenal loanee Raheem Sterling has only been used sparingly during the first few months of this season.

Arteta and Sterling previously worked with each other at Manchester City and they reunited in the summer as Arsenal signed the England international on loan.

The experienced winger struggled to live up to expectations after leaving Man City to join Chelsea in a deal worth around £47m and was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer.

Sterling was linked with several potential next clubs but Arsenal moved to sign him towards the end of the summer transfer window as they were keen to bring in a backup for Bukayo Saka.

The loanee has been a bit-part player for Arsenal as he’s only made two Premier League starts and has also just played 146 minutes in the league.

Arteta is insistent that Sterling’s lack of minutes is not down to “tactical reasons”.

“There’s been moments. It’s been tough and very difficult for me as well to accept that I haven’t given him more,” Arteta said.

READ: Marcus Rashford tempting for Arsenal as Jadon Sancho proves Man Utd are the problem



“When he hasn’t started the games, 90 per cent of the subs that I make is related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It’s not tactical reasons.

“I would like him to play much more as I think he can impact the team in a very good way. He’s very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play.

“He had this very important role, impacting every game, and suddenly you are in this position for a while. Not just here but at Chelsea as well. So it’s always very difficult and I feel a lot of sympathy for players when they are in this moment. Hopefully we can change it.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘most likely destination’ for Man Utd target as Arsenal, Chelsea ‘monitor’ Bayern superstar

👉 Man City ‘all out’ to sign Arsenal target with Pep Guardiola ‘worried’ by ‘relegated’ star ‘disappearing’

👉 Man Utd and Man City miserably side by side in Premier League mood rankings

Sterling could come into the team in the coming months as fixture congestion is becoming increasingly difficult for Premier League teams to deal with.

Arteta believes “new regulations and rules” could be provided to help clubs cope with the increasing demands on sides.

“It is going to be very constrained and very related to new regulations and new rules,” Arteta admitted.

Arteta also acknowledged reducing the length of matches from 90 minutes as an “option” to ease the issues facing Premier League clubs.

“That’s an option,” Arteta responded. “We have changed the Champions League format, to play more games, home and away, so it is a very real possibility I think.”