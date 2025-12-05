Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed updates on Declan Rice and Cristhian Mosquera ahead of Saturday’s match against Aston Villa.

The Gunners arguably have their most important game of the season so far this weekend as they travel to face third-placed Aston Villa.

The north London outfit are currently 18 games unbeaten in all competitions as they have moved clear at the top of the Premier League table, while advancing in the Carabao Cup and are in a great position in the Champions League group phase.

In midweek, Arteta‘s side bounced back from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea to beat London rivals Brentford 2-0 at the Emirates, but they do have injury fears ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime game against Aston Villa.

Rice and Mosquera have issues ahead of the Aston Villa match, and Arteta has refused to reveal whether they will feature at the weekend.

“Let’s see, we have another training session this afternoon,” Arteta said when asked whether Rice will be fit to play against Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Every hour is going to be very important to see the availability of the players so after that we will decide who travels.

On Cristhian Mosquera, he added: “That’s the one that is more complicated we have to do another test today to see where we are with him.”

He also revealed that Leandro Trossard and William Saliba are on the brink of returning. He confirmed: “It is a matter of days with those two.”

Arsenal have had limited recovery time between Wednesday’s match against Brentford and Saturday’s game at Villa, with an insider on X claiming they are ‘furious’ about the ‘scheduling’ of their next game.

‘Arsenal management is furious about the scheduling of the Saturday lunchtime kickoff against Aston Villa according to sources, especially after a demanding match on Wednesday night,’ they said on X.

‘It’s December, a month packed with fixtures, and the physical and mental toll on players is immense. They’re pushing the limits, and it’s not just about fatigue; it’s about player welfare.

‘The quick turnaround leaves little time for recovery, and in a league as competitive as the Premier League, that can make all the difference.’

Arteta has also admitted that he is keen to give his players “extra” time to recover during their packed schedule.

“Whenever it is possible to help and give players an extra day or hours to fulfil their maximum potential, let’s do it. That’s it.

“But we are ready for tomorrow’s game, that’s for sure.”