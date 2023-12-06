‘Not good news’ – Arteta reveals Arsenal star will be ‘out for a while’ in big injury blow

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gunners defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will be “out for a while” after picked up a calf injury.

The Japan international was ruled out of their 4-3 victory over Luton Town on Tuesday night after picking up the injury in their 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Declan Rice nodded home a Martin Odegaard cross to seal the win in an entertaining match at Luton last night with Arsenal temporarily going five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Before the match at Kenilworth Road, Arteta updated reporters of Tomiyasu’s situation, he said: “We took him off as a precaution so we’ll wait. He’s a strong boy and hopefully he’ll be fine.”

Tomiyasu has been in good form recently with three assists in his last two matches against Lens and Wolves and Arteta would’ve been hoping the 25-year-old would be fit for the congested festive fixture schedule.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta revealed after the match last night that Tomiyasu will now be missing “for a while” as he recovers from his calf injury.

“We had a scan and it’s not good news,” Arteta said. “He’s got an injury in his calf and he’s going to be out for a while.”

On the match against Luton, Arteta added: “I really enjoyed it, especially the end.

“It’s the incredible thing about football, emotions and the moments that you live together. It was a special night.

“Credit to Luton for the incredible atmosphere that they created and the way they played. They made life really difficult for us. But we found a way to win. The resilience and the the character and the quality showed.

“Playing every three days, and we have to win every game, the demands are there. It’s the way (the players) go about it, how much they want it.

“Today we conceded some goals we’ll be disappointed with. That’s part of it as well, it’s going to happen. It’s how we react to that.”

Arteta continued: “We don’t want to draw, we want to win. That drive, that energy, that risk and that emotion we put in the pitch, you can sense it.

“We should have scored before with the chances that we had. We didn’t, but we tried until the end and we got rewarded.”