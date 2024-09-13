Arteta told how to line up without key Arsenal duo in ‘massive game’ against Tottenham

Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit thinks Mikel Arteta will turn to both Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the North London Derby against Tottenham.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton before the international break with Arteta aware that every dropped point could hand an opportunity to their title rivals.

It’s an extra important match on Sunday with Arsenal travelling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on arch-rivals Spurs, who have won one, drawn one and last one of their first three Premier League matches this season.

Arsenal will have to do without Martin Odegaard through injury after the midfielder joined the already-suspended Declan Rice on the sidelines for their clash against Tottenham when he picked up an ankle injury on international duty for Norway.

And former Arsenal midfielder Petit reckons Arteta will opt to play Jorginho and Partey from the start against Tottenham to solidify their midfield against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“Of course, Arsenal are going to miss him against Spurs,” Petit told topoffshoresportsbooks.com.

“Declan Rice is a Londoner. He was playing for West Ham, so he knows how important the derbies are in London.

“It’s a massive game. He will be gutted that he can’t be involved. Last season, when Arsenal won at Spurs, he was magnificent on the pitch.

“There will be midfield changes given Rice and Odegaard’s absences, and Merino’s unavailability. I think Arteta will put Jorginho in as the holding midfielder, possibly with Partey in there alongside him.

“One of those two will definitely play, it depends how he wants to approach the game.

“Havertz can drop into the midfield if he plays one of the holders, and then that could open up a place for Trossard up front. With Merino, Odegaard and Jesus injured, his options are a bit limited.”

On Rice, Petit added: “Arsenal have got so many important players, so it’s hard to pick one, but if I had to, then I would say that it is Declan Rice. I saw Rice’s game against Ireland, he was amazing. He played with full energy and normally always shows the right temperament on the pitch in a hot atmosphere.

“He’s a leader and the way that he plays the game improves everyone around him. He doesn’t miss many games – he’s so reliable – which is why I was so surprised to see him get sent off against Brighton for kicking the ball away.

“I think that was easily the worst game he has had for Arsenal. He looked tired; his legs were heavy. He was unrecognisable. The only good thing about that red card is that he gets a week off. It’s a shame that it’s for the North London derby though.”

On the North London Derby, Petit continued: “Yes, it’s definitely a must-win game for Arsenal. They can’t afford to lose this game because the gap to Manchester City will start to grow. City have got Brentford at home, and then the two sides meet. Arsenal won’t want to go into that game against City 4 or 5 points behind them.

“The pressure on that game would be absolutely huge. It’s a massive game for Arsenal. Playing Tottenham is always a very important game. It’s a derby against one of your main competitors at the top of the Premier League table, but given who Arsenal are playing next, and the fact they dropped points at home to Brighton, it’s a must-win game.”