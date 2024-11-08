Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta isn’t facing any pressure from the Gunners board as they remain unconcerned about their recent run of form, according to a Premier League insider.

Arteta’s side have only taken one point from their last three Premier League fixtures with leaders Liverpool extending their gap to seven points over the Gunners last weekend.

Arsenal also lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday to add a little bit of pressure on Arteta, whose Gunners side is expected to challenge for the Premier League this term.

There has been no suggestion that Arteta will be sacked but the Arsenal boss has faced strong criticism from some sections of the Gunners’ support over their poor form and cautious approach in recent matches.

But former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown – who is still extremely well-connected in the Premier League – insists the Arsenal board are still full supportive of Arteta.

Brown told Football Insider: “He’s still more than comfortable in the job, there’s no concern there. There’s always going to be pressure in that job because the fans expect big things.

“Especially now, they expect to win almost every game and to put in a serious title challenge. But he’s become a victim of his own success. Look how far they’ve come since they took over.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Mailbox: Why do Arsenal fans still support Mikel Arteta? They ‘can’t fathom how ridiculous’ that question is

👉 Big Weekend: Chelsea v Arsenal, Liverpool, Nuno Espirito Santo, Erling Haaland, Steel City Derby

👉 Merson claims Arsenal will beat Chelsea if one player ‘doesn’t play’ as he makes prediction



“They’ve been the closest challengers to Man City and while they may have missed out at the death both times, they were nowhere near that five years ago. But now people start to say they’ve failed because they haven’t won it yet.

“He’s not someone I’ve worked with before so I don’t know how he is behind the scenes, but nobody was complaining when he led them to where they are.

“People start pointing their fingers at him and saying he needs to win trophies, but it’s him who has put them in a position to be able to challenge for them. Arteta’s job is not under pressure, and unless something drastic happens I don’t think it will be.

“The funny thing with the timing of this as well is because Man City have also lost a couple of games, people start to think they might’ve missed a chance.

“It’s just the way the game works these days, if you lose a couple of games people start to complain.”