‘Use him more’ – Arteta sent message about ‘elegant’ Arsenal star by Ljungberg after Spurs win

Freddie Ljungberg has told Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta that he must “use” Eberechi Eze “more” after his brilliant performance in a 4-1 win over Tottenham.

Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both scored twice as Arsenal comfortably beat Spurs in the North London Derby on Sunday in an important result for the Premier League title race.

Arsenal extended their lead back to five points over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, while Tottenham are only four points off the relegation zone.

Eze, who was on the bench in midweek against Wolves, was particularly brilliant against Spurs and stated his case for starting more matches.

Speaking of Eze’s excellent display, Arteta said: “He had that belief and I’m really happy with him. He’s really trying to mold and adapt into what we want from him.”

On the win over their arch-rivals, the Arsenal boss added: “I’m really happy, really proud about how we approached the game.

“The initiative and the quality we showed to come here and win the game in the way that we did.

“That is the beauty of football. When you look back at the game against Wolves, how did we draw that game from there? I was out with them every day and I know how much they want it.

“This is the Premier League, it will go all the way for sure. Ten games in the Premier League is a long way.”

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel insists that Eze is “one of those players that you want to pay to come and watch him play”.

Schmeichel said on Viaplay: “He’s such an elegant player. He’s actually a really beautiful player to watch.

“He’s one of those players that you want to pay to come and watch him play.

“Arsenal haven’t got many of those players, but him, it’s brilliant when he’s on that kind of form.”

On Eze, Arsenal legend Ljungberg added: “He’s so ingrained from being at Palace, you have to always create something: you have a chance, you have to make something.

“He does that here and I think they should use him more than they do.”

Before ex-Man Utd defender Stam said: “It must be a nightmare to play against him. If you see him move, he’s taking up great positions and he’s so comfortable on the ball,’ he said.

“He knows what to do and he also has a clear understanding of what his team-mates are doing as well.

“He knows them and, with his one-touch football, he can find them. From there, he creates spaces for his team-mates but also for himself.

“It’s always nice when you’re playing in a team with those types of players because it gives you so much extra, so much quality technically, but, also, the goalscoring performances that he’s putting out… it’s great to see that.”