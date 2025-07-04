Arteta sets Arsenal deadline to sign Viktor Gyokeres with striker tipped to ‘show up’ for training

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a strict deadline for when he wants a deal for Viktor Gyokeres wrapped up, according to reports.

The Gunners signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea already this summer, while they have deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard lined up as Arteta targets improvements in midfield.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window with Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko emerging as their main two targets.

A deal for Gyokeres has been complicated by Sporting CP’s demands of £60-85m despite the striker believing he had a gentleman’s agreement with the Portuguese club allowing him to leave for €60m (£52m) plus €10m (£8m) this summer.

That has seen reports claiming that Gyokeres will refuse to return to pre-season training at Sporting as he looks to force a move away from the club.

A deal for Gyokeres could drag on unless Arsenal can negotiate a fair price for the striker and now Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan has revealed that Arteta wants a striker signed by July 19.

Khan wrote in a Q&A: ‘The target laid out by Mikel Arteta is for a striker to be signed before Arsenal fly out to Singapore on July 19 for their pre-season tour of Asia.

‘So I would envisage a deal having either being made or very close to finalising in the week commencing July 14. That would allow the signing to properly bed in with the squad and learn Arteta’s comprehensive tactics playbook ahead of the new season.

‘I understand that a striker will definitely be signed in this window, which will be a sigh of relief for Arsenal supporters who have been crying out for one since before last summer.

‘The names in the frame, as you will know by now unless you have been living on Mars, are Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP and – further down the pecking order – Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa.’

Former Manchester United winger Nani isn’t convinced that Gyokeres will fail to show up for training with the Sweden international “a professional”.

When asked whether Nani said: “I believe so, he is a professional. I believe he will show up. If he doesn’t show up it’s because he’s going to another club.”

Nani added: “He [Gyokeres] is a fantastic player, who has done a lot for Sporting and has several clubs interested in him.

“He knows that there is a lot of interest and it is natural that there is some anxiety until he has his life sorted out.

“It starts to create that anxiety, but I am sure that, whether he stays or leaves, he will have the right support and will be satisfied.”