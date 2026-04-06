Arsenal have missed out on another Wembley victory, with most of their Premier League rivals winning at the national stadium far more recently.

Defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final rendered a couple of Arsenal careers over and saw the Gunners’ season threaten to spiral further after exit in both domestic cups.

They remain Premier League leaders and among the Champions League favourites but the Quadruple has gone up in flames.

With that – and defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao final – goes another season of potential Wembley wins, Arsenal having not emerged victorious at the national stadium in a non-Community Shield game since the 2020 FA Cup final.

Most other current Premier League sides have done so in that time; so have Leicester, Harrogate, Warrington Rylands, Gateshead and Southampton, who will be back again to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semis. And no, we’re not including Premier League games away at Spurs here.

Fulham

Three days after Arsenal’s last non-Community Shield trip to Wembley, Scott Parker guided Fulham to promotion with an extra-time victory over…

Brentford

The Bees lost that 2020 Championship play-off final but returned nine months later having learned from those lessons; Thomas Frank’s side dispatched Swansea with consummate ease and have rarely looked back since.

Sunderland

Lynden Gooch helped Sunderland order some Papa John’s in 2021, with Alex Pritchard the inspiration behind their League One play-off final win the following year. Then came victory over Sheffield United in the 2025 Championship edition.

Chelsea

It’s a slightly hollow claim to fame, given Chelsea have lost their three most recent Wembley trips in the 2021 and 2022 FA Cup finals and 2021 Carabao showpiece. But they did beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi, meaning Frank Lampard has won there more recently than Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost an uncomfortable number of times at Wembley of late too: that 2021 FA Cup semi, then successive finals in 2024 and 2025. But they won the Carabao against Arsenal in March, and damningly enough were made to toil far more in the 2021 final against Ryan Mason’s Spurs.

Liverpool

It might be that the Quadruple can is never kicked further down the road than by Liverpool in 2022, the Reds conquering Chelsea on penalties in both domestic cups before falling at the final possible hurdle in the Premier and Champions Leagues.

Nottingham Forest

Only Ryan Yates remains at Nottingham Forest of their 2022 Championship play-off final vintage which overcame Huddersfield about 15 managers ago.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will delight in having won at Wembley far more recently than Arsenal; that Alejandro Garnacho offside decision almost certainly still rankles.

Newcastle

A run of nine successive cup defeats at Wembley was finally ended by Newcastle in 2025. Their victory over Liverpool was somehow a harbinger of doom for both sides.

Crystal Palace

Those Alan Pardew dance demons needed exorcising and Eberechi Eze was man enough to make Rio Ferdinand and many others look incredibly silly.

The Premier League clubs who should be ashamed of themselves

This embarrassing lot should probably fold for letting Arsenal win at Wembley more recently than them.

Aston Villa – last won at Wembley in the 2019 Championship play-off final.

Bournemouth – have never won at Wembley.

Brighton – have never won at Wembley.

Burnley – last won at Wembley in the 2009 Championship play-off final.

Everton – last won at Wembley in the 2009 FA Cup semi-finals.

Leeds – last won at Wembley in the 1972 FA Cup final.

Spurs – last won at Wembley (properly) in the 2008 Carling Cup final.

West Ham – last won at Wembley in the 2012 Championship play-off final.

Wolves – last won at Wembley in the 1988 Sherpa Van Trophy final.