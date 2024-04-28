Arsenal boss Arteta ‘takes differential footballer’ – who was ‘discarded’ by Barcelona – to the Emirates

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to take Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are currently involved in a battle for the Premier League title up against Manchester City with Arteta’s men putting themselves in a brilliant position to finish top.

Whatever the outcome of the title race, Arsenal will be in a better position in the transfer market for it with players clearly seeing Arteta is building a good side in north London.

There have been rumours linking the Gunners with a new striker, wide player, central midfielder and potential competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Xavi Simons to join Arsenal in the summer?

And now Spanish newspaper Nacional insists that Arsenal boss Arteta is hoping to bring in Simons, who can play in attacking midfield or out wide, from PSG.

The report even goes as far as saying that Arteta ‘takes’ Simons to the Emirates Stadium in a move for a ‘differential footballer’ who has shone on loan at RB Leipzig this season.

READ MORE: Tottenham – Arsenal combined XI: £65m Gunners star gets nod up front, Son over Martinelli

Simons has contributed nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit this term in 40 appearances to help Leipzig up to fourth in the standings.

The PSG-owned attacker was ‘discarded’ by Barcelona during his youth career and is now the player Arsenal ‘wants and needs’ to improve its forward line.

Arsenal are now ‘one of the favorite teams to take him’ in the summer transfer window but Leipzig hopes to ruin the Gunners’ plans as Leipzig ‘intend to ask for the loan to be repeated for another season’.

It is also understood that Manchester City ‘could also consider signing the 21-year-old Dutchman’ and Arsenal hope to hear ‘confirmation’ soon as they look to ‘ensure that they can have some high-level signings’.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been brilliant for Arsenal this season but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is “not aware of anything advanced or concrete” over a potential new contract for the Brazilian.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There have been reports of Gabriel Magalhaes possibly being set to be offered a new Arsenal contract after another superb season from the Brazilian centre-back at the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s certainly a fantastic defender who’s had a fantastic season, but for now I’m not aware of anything advanced or concrete at this stage, it’s still early; it’s something that Arsenal will discuss in the future months, nothing imminent or urgent as Gabriel has three years left on his contract and there’s no urgency.

“Of course, Gabriel is happy at Arsenal, they love him, and it will be discussed at the right moment.”