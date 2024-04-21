Arteta reserves special praise for ‘outstanding’ Arsenal star in ‘crucial’ display against Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised David Raya for his “outstanding” performance in their 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard saw the Gunners defeat Wolves and move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City, who were top before the weekend, beat Chelsea 1-0 in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, while third-placed Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday.

Wolves had some good chances to score against Arsenal on Saturday and Raya made a brilliant save from Joao Gomes’ powerful shot at 0-0 to keep the scores level.

The game could have turned in a different direction had Raya not made the save and when asked how “crucial” that moment was, Arteta replied: “Very, because we didn’t concede anything up to that point. We had some very open situations that would have changed the game for sure.

“David was outstanding in that moment to make the save that we needed and then we took advantage.

“I think he’s been very consistent throughout the whole season. The numbers are proof of that. I think the timing of the first goal was really helpful as well. Really happy.”

Arsenal and Raya could break a clean sheets record

Thanks to Raya and their backline, Arsenal have set a new club record of six consecutive clean sheets away from home with the Gunners now one away from a Premier League record held by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Raya, who has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, can match that figure when Arsenal travel to arch-rivals Tottenham next weekend.

Arteta added: “That’s a very difficult thing to do as a team and especially in this league. Big credit to the boys because that gives us a huge platform to win football matches.

“Now we have another big one, a big London derby against a great team that are in good form, in front of our people. Let’s do it.”

On his side’s overall display, Arteta continued: “It was really good, I really liked the performance, the result, the clean sheet but also the way individually and a team they showed they still have a step forward to make.

“We realised we want to be involved in big competitions, fighting for the Champions League, fighting for the Premier League, the level it requires, we have to do something special. You have to have that love to compete.”

