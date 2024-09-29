Arteta singles out Arsenal ‘gamechanger’ for special praise after late Leicester win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta piled praise on “gamechanger” Bukayo Saka as the Gunners beat Leicester City 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard appeared to have sent the Gunners on their way, but James Justin’s deflected header and brilliant volley after the interval – supported by an inspired Mads Hermansen in goal – left the hosts rocking.

However, Trossard’s volley from a corner cannoned in off Wilfred Ndidi to win it for Arsenal in the fourth minute of added time before Kai Havertz struck a fourth, moving them level with Manchester City on 14 points.

WhoScored rated Saka as the Man of the Match against Leicester with the most chances created, most shots and most completed dribbles of any Arsenal player.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said of Saka: “That’s not an extra, that’s a gamechanger. When he’s there in front of goal and he puts the ball in the back of the net, that’s a game changer.

“That’s what he needs to do consistently at this level and the others have to do other stuff, I think we generated 17 corners today, we should have scored from others, we need every possible tool to be a threat all the time.”

Pep Guardiola told Arteta’s Arsenal to prepare for war amid the fallout from last weekend’s heated 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Speaking on the eve of Arsenal’s fixture against Leicester, Guardiola also urged his former Man City colleague to explain why he claimed he had “all the information” about the champions following his four-year spell there.

Addressing Guardiola’s remarks, Arteta said: “I can repeat it, very clear. I love Pep. I admire him. And I have admired him since I was 10 years old.

“I respect him profoundly. I am so grateful for everything he did for me and continues to do with me. I consider him a friend.

“When I say that ‘I know him’, it is that I know how hard he works. I have not seen a human being who has worked as hard as Pep and the coaches and everybody at that football club to be consistently winning. And the reason they are there is because they maintain that hunger and this is what I have learned.

“I cannot be any more clearer (sic) than that. If you want, I can repeat it. But if someone wants to damage our relationship that is not in my hands. The feeling is profound, he knows it and the staff know it.

“Sport has to be about a will to win. They have it, I have it, we have it for sure. They have had incredible achievements because they have that mentality. Hopefully that is clear.”