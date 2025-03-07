Arteta is no ‘student of Guardiola’, Arsenal are a ‘modern and expensive Wimbledon team’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is more of a “student of knocking down brick walls” than “a student of Pep Guardiola”.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but are once again likely to finish as runners-up for a third season in a row.

Arsenal, who have a game in hand, are currently 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool with only 11 matches to play.

It would take a minor miracle for the Reds to collapse in a fashion that would allow the Gunners back into the title race, having lost just one Premier League match all season.

Arsenal have lost a number of key attacking players to injury in recent weeks and have turned to midfielder Mikel Merino to fill the role of a makeshift striker.

The Gunners have also used set-pieces to their advantage more than most teams this term and former Man Utd full-back Parker reckons Arsenal are “a modern and expensive Wimbledon team.”

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “Arsenal have to look at themselves and their decision to let go of Martin when they needed a striker. I hope he believed in United’s history of bringing through young players when he joined rather than joining for the money.

“Arsenal aren’t renowned for bringing through young players, although it is ironic that Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly have come through since. Arteta woke up and smelt the coffee.

“There was no point in them signing Calafiori when they had Lewis-Skelly sitting there ready to play. Skelly has the same body shape and mould that Ashley Cole had, but Arteta wanted another 6’3” centre-half to win headers instead. Arsenal are a modern and expensive Wimbledon team—it’s just height and power.

“Arteta is supposed to be a student of Pep Guardiola. A student of football. Not a student of knocking down brick walls.”

Arsenal travel to Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday and Parker reckons Chido Obi now “has to play” for the Red Devils after a couple of promising appearances.

Parker added: “Chido Obi has to play. Right now, Højlund is being destroyed, and you have to question how the rest of the team feel playing with him. He’s really, really struggling.

“Ryan Giggs was 17 when I turned up to United, and he was playing. Martin is going to want as many games as possible. This is the time to grab things and make it happen. They can’t wait until he’s 20 to give him a chance.”

Parker reckons Man Utd are likely to get a result against Arsenal over the weekend, he continued: “United this season tend to wake up for big games like this. United have a chance because Arsenal haven’t got great legs, and they don’t move the ball quickly.

“They play in front of you and don’t try to play in behind. Maguire will keep heading the ball. That type of game suits him because he can sit deep and defend the box.

“Arsenal don’t look like a team sitting second. They’re nowhere near it. Arteta has become very negative. They can’t create. Ødegaard makes you dizzy with all that spinning around he does on the ball.”