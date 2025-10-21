Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted that one signing has “surprised” him, while another star could be the “difference” in the Champions League.

The Gunners have enjoyed a great start to the 2025/26 campaign as they sit top of the Premier League table after eight matches.

The north London outfit have also made a winning start in the Champions League and face Atletico Madrid in their third group game on Tuesday night.

Arsenal are well-equipped to battle for all four trophies this season as they made a statement in the summer transfer window, spending around £250m to arguably build the best squad in the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera were among their most notable additions, thus ensuring that Arsenal have a stacked squad with quality options in every position.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Arteta has reserved praise for Zubimendi, admitting his “surprise” at how quickly the centre-midfielder has adapted to life in the Premier League.

“I don’t like comparisons,” Arteta said in an interview with Marca when asked about Zubimendi being likened to Manchester City star Rodri.

“I think ‘Zubi’ has to make his own way, and he’s doing so. Since he’s arrived, his impact on the team has been exceptional, and that’s very difficult.

“I’ve seen many midfielders reach the Premier League, coming from top positions in other leagues, and they’ve struggled; it’s taken them a year or two to become who they are.

“The speed and naturalness with which he’s adapting is surprising.

“We’ve given him confidence and a clear role, at all levels, including decisions we’ve made here with players who were there but are no longer here.

“We gave him space. And then, he feels comfortable with our style; it suits his way of playing.”

Gyokeres has had more critics as he has only scored three goals in eleven matches following his summer move from Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal.

Despite this, former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has backed Gyokeres to be “the difference” in the Champions League for one reason.

“I feel like that’s where he stood out last year,” Walcott said. “I think that’s the difference Arsenal needed was that different kind of striker.

“They have [Kai] Havertz who would like to occupy that No.10 position, but they have four or five, even maybe six players at times who’d like to occupy that No.10 position.

“Gyokeres ain’t going to do that at all. He’s quite happy not even touching the ball at times. He’s quite happy because he feels involved when he’s having a bit of a push and shove with a centre half.

“But I’ve been happy with what I’ve seen. A lot of people spoke about him not scoring a lot of goals. But, for me, he’s creating havoc, he’s creating chances for other people and he’s getting the best out of other players.

“I think it’s just that the Premier League is different. I think the Champions League is where Arsenal want to achieve, and he could well be the difference in just occupying defences in a different way.

“I think the Champions League, as well, is where the games may become a bit more open for him. You put him in the starting line-up against PSG, and he probably gets a couple because he is in those positions.”