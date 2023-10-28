Arsenal: Arteta tells ‘trusted’ Nketiah to ‘enjoy’ hat-trick and explains decision not to play Odegaard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Eddie Nketiah after the England striker scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Gunners made light work of the Blades on Saturday afternoon after Arteta made five changes from the Champions League win at Sevilla on Tuesday.

Nketiah stole the headlines with a first Premier League treble as substitutes Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira got themselves on the scoresheet.

It was a comfortable day for Arteta’s men and the Spanish manager said he is hoping to see more of the same from the 24-year-old England striker.

“For me, he is top level,” he said. “He’s started nine out of our ten Premier League games; that shows how much we trust him.

“A hat-trick for an academy player…he needs to enjoy that. Hopefully, there’s many more to come.”

Arteta also explained why club captain Martin Odegaard did not come off the bench.

He said: “We went through all the minutes that everyone has played. Martin has been carrying a little thing that wasn’t very comfortable in the games.

“We have players that have enormous quality and we have to trust in them.

Nketiah told Match of the Day: “It’s amazing. It’s not been easy – last month I lost my auntie so I want to dedicate these three goals to her. Her family was here watching so it is a really special moment.

“These games are about patience, mot losing discipline. For the first goal, it was a good ball from Dec and a lovely touch and finish from myself.

“The second, I thought it was clean to go but it is never nice when see the purple VAR screen turns up. The third was amazing, a great strike and a special moment.”

On giving Fabio Vieira the penalty at 3-0, Nketiah added: “My first instinct was to grab the ball and go, but Fabio won it and it was a good moment.

“It’s all about being a team player. It was his time to get a chance and he tucked it away.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom said the Gunners “out-fought” and “out-played” his side on the day, despite a decent first-half showing.

“I think the first half to the second half was chalk and cheese,” he told Match of the Day.

“Although Arsenal had a lot of the ball in the first half, Wes [Fotheringham] only had one save to make. Second half the goals were really poor.

“They out-fought us as well as out-played us in the second half. That’s what good teams do, they have the physicality as well.

“We know we are down to the bare bones.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock said it was hard to notice the amount of changes made by Arteta.

“Arsenal business as usual to respond to neighbours Tottenham’s win last night and making sure they get the job at hand done,” he told BBC.

“Plenty of changes to the side but given the performance you wouldn’t have noticed. It has been far too easy for them, they have just enjoyed the occasion.

“Worrying times for Sheffield United, you can’t see them staying in this league the way things are going. No shots on goal tells you everything, David Raya could have been an outfielder today.”

