According to reports, Arsenal are already making an effort to sign FC Barcelona star Andreas Christensen, who could return to the Premier League in January.

The 28-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and made 161 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions.

The Blues lost Christensen on a free transfer to Barcelona ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The experienced defender has been a key player for Barcelona over the past couple of seasons as he has racked up 75 appearances.

Christensen has been deployed at centre-back and defensive midfield during his time at Barcelona, but he has been ruled out for a couple of months after suffering an achilles injury.

Arsenal were active in the summer as they spent around £80m to sign David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

Earlier this week, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta penned a three-year contract extension and a report from The Times claimed he has his eye on the short to medium term in the transfer market as he eyes his next two signings.

‘It was why he pursued Benjamin Sesko, the forward who decided to stay at RB Leipzig, and Nico Williams, the Athletic Bilbao winger who stood out for Spain at Euro 2024. ‘He also looked at Jamal Musiala, the Bayern winger. All are aged 22 or younger. Both Williams and Musiala have the potential to become superstars and would be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, whose form has dipped. ‘Arteta settled for signing the winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea and will try to bring in a unique attacking player in the next two windows. He also wants a young defensive midfielder and to upgrade other areas of the team.’

A report in Spain claims Arsenal are ‘very interested in acquiring Christensen’ and ‘Arteta is tempting him to betray Hansi Flick and pack his bags in January’.

It is also claimed that Barcelona would be open to letting him go as the ‘idea of him leaving has not been ruled out’.