Head coach Mikel Arteta has explained his reasoning behind three selection decisions for Arsenal’s trip to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners look to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon after last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool as they face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Arteta started several fringe players in midweek as Arsenal beat Preston 3-0 to advance in the Carabao Cup. He played William Saliba after he missed the Liverpool match due to suspension and the France international returns to the first XI for his side’s trip to Newcastle.

It was feared that Saliba’s centre-back partner – Gabriel Magalhaes – would be set for a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off against Liverpool, but he starts against Newcastle.

It is not all good news for Arsenal, though. Ben White is only fit enough for the bench as Arteta has made one change from the side that drew 2-2 against Liverpool.

Arsenal’s starting XI vs Newcastle: David Raya; Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli; Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

Speaking pre-match, Arteta explained why he decided against starting White against Newcastle.

“To play these big matches in these beautiful stadiums against great opponents – that is what we want,” Arteta said on facing Newcastle at St James’ Park.

On Arsenal’s team news, Arteta said: “Gabi [Gabriel] trained yesterday, he felt okay so he plays. Willy [Saliba] is back after suspension.

“Ben [White] didn’t quite make it as he only had half a session yesterday. It is the third time he has had that [injury] so we have to protect him.”

Arteta also explained what is required of Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season.

“Playing with 11 players is critical and then the availability of the squad,” Arteta added.

“That is what we had well last season and then you can challenge. Then the games are decided by fine margins. The team has shown great ability to adapt and then it is decided by moments.”

“It’s too early [to judge the title race]. Were just focusing on us. All the positive things ae are doing and how we can improve.

“We lost momentum against Liverpool. We are a team that when we have momentum and belief is high we are very difficult to play against.

“We have to show our teeth. When things are against you that’s when you show yourself. Today is a great opportunity to show that.”