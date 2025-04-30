Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been urged to drop one of his players for his side’s second leg against PSG in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners‘ Champions League hopes were dealt a major blow on Tuesday night as they were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Luis Enrique’s side.

In truth, Arsenal were fortunate to only lose by one goal as PSG had opportunities to extend their lead after 2025 top scorer in Europe contender, Ousmane Dembele, broke the deadlock inside the opening five minutes.

Arsenal thought they had equalised shortly after the interval as Mikel Merino headed home, but the goal was chalked off following a VAR review for offside.

The hosts tested PSG shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a couple of occasions, but they did not do enough and were deservedly beaten.

A clear advantage that PSG have over Arsenal is their front three is in much stronger form, with injuries adding to Arteta‘s problems.

Gabriel Martinelli endured another frustrating night and former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker thinks Arteta should drop the winger for next week’s return leg in Paris.

“In those type of games, you want players who are fearless, who are going to go out there and just do it and not let the pressure of the situation get to them,” Reo-Coker told CBS Sports.

“You know what I would do? I would start Nwaneri. Ethan, the young lad at Arsenal, because these are the games young players can thrive in.

“I hate when people say ‘oh they’re too young’ about players, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. I would let Ethan go out there and do his thing.

“It’s a tough decision but I would take Martinelli out for Nwaneri, I really would.

“Mikel Merino will go back up there because Thomas Partey will come back in after his suspension.

“People will say Nwaneri’s not played in that position much but in the modern game players all interchange in different positions. I would find a way to get him in that team.”

Post-match, Arteta admitted his side were lucky to escape with only a one-goal deficit to overcome next week.

“It’s half-time. I said exactly the same message after we beat Real Madrid 3-0 [in the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates]. Go to Paris, win the game, and we are through,” Arteta admitted.

“That’s what we have to do. We saw two teams that are very aggressive, intense, not a lot of margins. Their keeper made two saves that normally are goals and those are the margins you have in these games.”

He added: “[We] have to be relieved that we didn’t score two or three.”